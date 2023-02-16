Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities outdoor rinks, ski areas closing early due to warm weather, heavy rain

By Marielle Mohs,

11 days ago

Twin Cities outdoor rinks, ski areas closing early due to warm weather, heavy rain 02:28

MINNEAPOLIS – It's been an unusually warm winter for us. Even if it gets cold again, we've warmed up enough for both Minneapolis and St. Paul to call it quits for some of the season's winter activities.

In Minneapolis, 45 of the 47 outdoor rinks in Minneapolis are closed right now. Most are temporary closures, so they could reopen if it gets colder again. Bohanon hockey rink in north Minneapolis, however, is closed for the season.

In St. Paul, their parks and recreation department announced they closed Como Park Ski Center, Como cross country trails, and all their outdoor ice rinks due to warm weather.

This decision forces people like Brooke Noble to hang up her cross country skis for the season.

"Totally fell on my face a couple times, but it's been fun to just get out there, get on the trails," said Noble.

She says she's OK with taking a break from the falls, if it means getting warm weather in exchange.

"I'm such a fan of this early spring. I would be so happy if the snow just melts and continues to melt," said Noble.

CBS

John McCarthy and his dog are true outdoorsmen.

"I'm a cross country skier and sort of winter camper, and I like to get outdoors," said McCarthy.

He sees the upside to either weather outcome.

"It's just weird, you want a traditional Minnesota winter, but then on the other hand, when you get a sunny day in the 40s or a string of those in February, I mean it can be nice," said McCarthy.

The thin layer of water sitting on the rink at Desnoyer Park says it all, and the baseball diamond underneath is ready for the next season.

"I'm ready to get out my bike, my backpack," said Noble. "Let's go, early spring."

Click here to monitor the status of Minneapolis' outdoor rinks .

