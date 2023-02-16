Turner uses big second half to surge past Edgerton

BELOIT—Opposing teams just can’t seem to slow down the Beloit Turner boys basketball team’s offense, they can only hope to keep pace with it.

But when the Trojans up their defensive pressure, like they did Wednesday night against Edgerton, they appear to be nearly unstoppable.

Turner combined its hot-shooting offense with a stingy defense to down the Crimson Tide 76-50.

“Our guys set the tone early in the second half with a couple of stops,” head coach Ken Watkins said. “We’ve been a second-half team all season long. A lot of that has to do with the depth that we have and we’re able to wear teams down.”

The Trojans (19-2 13-2 Rock Valley Conference) needed that strong second-half push to pull away from Edgerton (13-8, 10-5), which kept up with Turner for much of the first half.

The Tide trailed the Trojans 12-6 early but came back and made it an even contest with hard-nosed runs to the basket and hitting some key 3-pointers.

“Edgerton hit some really tough shots,” Watkins said. “There were a few mid range shots that I felt like we couldn’t play any better. We didn’t last very long in the 1-3-1. They cut that up pretty quick.”

It was 30-all late in the first half, but senior Avonte’ Repta hit a layup and senior Konner Giddley hit a shot and a trey to give the Trojans a 37-31 lead at halftime.

“Konner’s threes in the first half were huge,” Watkins said. “They were all timely ones when we were struggling or they gave us a bit of a cushion. The energy he plays with (is great), he goes all game.”

The Trojans came out of the locker room and did a solid job shutting down the Tide’s offense.

Shots were contested, rebounds were aplenty and the odd turnover was mixed in as Edgerton only scored four points in the first eight minutes.

“I give a lot of the credit to Brent Hoppe and our other centers,” junior Tyshawn Teague-Johnson said. “We were all boxing out and letting each other get boards. One would box out, the other would get the rebound.”

Meanwhile, the Trojans used their depth to get several different scorers points as they jumped to a 48-34 lead.

“Our ball movement is how we get each other open,” Teague-Johnson said. “No matter what, any of us can score at any time. But, we always try to get our best shot.”

Edgerton cut it to 10 points, but Repta scored seven of Turner’s next nine points before Teague-Johnson scored eight-straight points to make it 67-45.

“Tyshawn is really just scratching the surface,” Watkins said. “His defense and confidence have improved immensely. And Repta gave us some good minutes and some really good buckets.”

Teague-Johnson finished with a game-high 22 points while Giddley ended with 15.

The win avenged one of Turner’s two losses this season as Edgerton had beaten the Trojans 62-51 in December.

“I just really wanted to get back at this team,” Teague-Johnson said. “And I tried my hardest to take care of that. We’re looking forward to playing McFarland. I’m trying to do the same thing there.”

Turner plays Jefferson on Friday before traveling to play the Spartans, the only other team to beat them, on Monday.

• BOXSCORE:

TURNER 76, EDGERTON 50

Edge…..31 19—50

BT……37 39—76

EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Zellmer 4 1-2 12, Schaffer 5 0-0 12, McKillips 4 3-4 11, Schuman 2 2-3 6, Fox 2 0-0 4, Coombs 1 0-0 3, Kittle 1 0-2 2. Totals: 19 6-11 50.

TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 2 0-0 4, Giddley 5 2-2 15, Teague-Johnson 9 3-6 22, Lauterbach 5 0-0 11, Hoppe 3 0-1 6, Erickson 2 0-0 4, Repta 6 1-1 14. Totals: 32 6-10 76.

3-pointers: Edge 6 (Zellmer 3, Schaffer 2, Coombs), BT 6 (Giddley 3, Teague-Johnson, Lauterbach, Repta). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Edge 12, BT 14.

