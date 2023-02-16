High school wrestling: Layton boys poised to dethrone Pleasant Grove after 6A opening day, Westlake’s girls close in on a three-peat
Only one 6A school other than Pleasant Grove has won a boys wrestling state championship in the past 12 years, which was Layton back in 2017. The Lancers are poised to do it again.
Layton dominated the opening day of the 6A state tournament at UVU on Wednesday racking up 140.5 team points, good enough for a 52.5 point cushion over second place Westlake’s 88 points. Pleasant Grove sits in third with 87 points.
Layton had 11 wrestlers advance to the semifinals, while Pleasant Grove had the second most with seven.
On the girls side, Westlake is in great position for a third straight 6A state championship after tallying 132.5 team points on Wednesday, with Syracuse sitting in second with 90 points.
This is the third year 6A girls wrestling has had its own state tournament, and six individual wrestlers on Thursday will be going for a third-straight individual state title, Copper Hills’ Brooklyn Pace, Westlake’s Celeste Detoles, Westlake’s Emmy Finlinson, Westlake’s Lizzie Raleigh, Copper Hills’ Anya Hatch and Taylorsville’s Cheyenne Ruiz.
Pace and Ruiz are both juniors and will have a chance for a possible fourth-straight state title next year.
Davis’ Kristina Kent, Layton’s Marlie Rigby, Westlake’s Ashley Cannon and Westlake’s Kelilikki Rarick will go for repeat state titles on Thursday.
For the boys, two wrestlers seek a third individual state championship. Mountain Ridge senior Kyison Garcia at 132 pounds is looking for a repeat 6A title to go along with the 5A individual title he won as a freshman.
At 150 pounds, Westlake junior Brayden Robison will try and make it three straight individual titles with an eye for a possible fourth straight as a senior.
Five other wrestlers will try and make it a repeat on Thursday, Layton’s Geronimo Rivera, Pleasant Grove’s Jacob Carson, Layton’s Kaden Bennie, Lone Peak’s Cayaen Smith and Lone Peak’s Mahkyi Smith.
Thursday’s final day gets underway at 11 a.m. with the semifinals, and the championship matches slated for 4:15 p.m.
6A Boys State Tournament
Day 1
At UVU
Team scores
Layton, 140.5
Westlake, 88
Pleasant Grove, 87
Corner Canyon, 82
Mountain Ridge, 59.5
Syracuse, 55.5
Fremont, 54.5
Lone Peak, 54
Thursday’s semifinals
106
Hunter Sanchez, Mountain Ridge vs. Kaleb Blackner, Roy
Hanks Jacobson, American Fork vs. Hudson York, Canyon View
113
Mason Carlson, Syracuse vs. Dagen Lamano, Layton
Lander Bosh, Mountain Ridge vs. Kyler Pace, Layton
120
Geronimo Rivera, Layton vs. Tyler Vivanco, Corner Canyon
Korbin Chuchran, Westlake vs. Teague Brown, Syracuse
126
Jason Worthley, Fremont vs. Hudson Palmer, Farmington
Jacob Carson, Pleasant Grove vs. Noah Bull, Layton
132
Logan Crowther, Layton vs. Devyn Greenland, Pleasant Grove
Kyison Garcia, Mountain Ridge vs. Bo Goodman, Pleasant Grove
138
Gavin Regis, Syracuse vs. Josh Fish, Westlake
Tege Kelley, American Fork vs. Jace Lemons, Layton
144
Ryker Brann, Layton vs. Treyson Hunter, Fremont
Payden Woolsey, Corner Canyon vs. Zachary Nope, Copper Hills
150
RIcky Mamone, Granger vs. Brayden Robison, Westlake
Bradlee Farrer, Pleasant Grove vs. Kaizen Detoles, Westlake
157
Logan Hancey, Fremont vs. Preston Stevens, Mountain Ridge
Banks Love, Bingham vs. Billy Ferguson, Skyridge
165
Andrew Crowther, Layton vs. Kaden Bennie, Layton
Caleb Robinson, Corner Canyon vs. Tanner Giatras, Weber
175
Carson Grundy, Herriman vs. Jake Closson, Pleasant Grove
Leimana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Ethan Hearne, Layton
190
Cayaen Smith, Lone Peak vs. Collin Webb, Corner Canyon
Gage Watt, Riverton vs. Kael Bennie, Layton
215
Mahkyi Smith, Lone Peak vs. Teancum Mitchell, Corner Canyon
Treyvyn Gates, Pleasant Grove vs. Arton Ramadani, Hunter
285
Ian Briskey, Weber vs. Marin Lake, Granger
Ray Griffin, Pleasant Grove vs. Cooper Mumford, Lone Peak
6A Girls State Tournament
Day 1
At UVU
Team scores
Westlake, 132.5
Syracuse, 90
Copper Hills, 86.5
Corner Canyon, 80
Mountain Ridge, 73
Cyprus, 63
Layton, 60
Davis, 48
Thursday’s semifinals
100
Macie Anderson, Herriman vs. Payton Gines, Syracuse
Kristina Kent, Davis vs. Karlie Bishop, Mountain Ridge
105
Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus vs. Emily Ball, Syracuse
Stephani Taufa, Taylorsville vs. Mina Trinh, Riverton
110
Marlie Rigby, Layton vs. Sabrina Jensen, Syracuse
Madelyn Nielsen, West vs. Tatum Stanger, Layton
115
Aleena Navarrete, Weber vs. Ella Arnold, Westlake
Paris Bowen, Mountain Ridge vs. Bella Butterfield, Riverton
120
Erin Fuller, Layton vs. Afton Lampright, Herriman
Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills vs. Casandra Pastrana, Cyprus
125
Ashley Cannon, Westlake vs. Bella Hernandez, Copper Hills
Valentin Martinez, Davis vs. Kimberly Chaparro, Granger
130
Madison Sherman, Skyridge vs. Amyrlin McDonald, Weber
Daeja Sundquist, Syracuse vs. Ameris Jensen, Westlake
135
Celeste Detoles, Westlake vs. Angelica Magana, Cyprus
Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Alejandr Martinez, Davis
140
Hailey Pigg, Westlake vs. Amelia Roennebeck, Syracuse
Makayla Talauega, Corner Canyon vs. Chloe Shumway, Westlake
145
Emmy Finlinson, Westlake vs. Leticia Garcia, Kearns
Isabella Morgan, Corner Canyon vs. Haley Diaz, Layton
155
Lizzie Raleigh, Westlake vs. Katie Law, Herriman
Ashlyn Packer, Syracuse vs. Leena Lacayo, Pleasant Grove
170
Matamoan Malohifoou, Granger vs. Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon
Anya Hatch, Copper Hills vs. Hope Barton, Syracuse
190
Rachel Johnson, Riverton vs. O’dessa Laititi, Westlake
Cheyenne Ruiz, Taylorsville vs. Tori Poulsen, Cyprus
235
Kelilikki Rarick, Westlake vs. Kate Ashton, Mountain Ridge
