‘Playing at a high level’: SDSU defense rolling

By Grant Sweeter,

11 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women are coming off a 31 point win over in-state rival, USD on Saturday. That improved SDSU to 14-0 in Summit League conference play.

The Jackrabbits have been strong offensively all season long. They’re posting 77 points per game, which is second best in the conference, but the big surge as of late has been their defense.

SDSU hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 60 points in their last five games and they’re allowing just 54 points per game in that stretch, a key that coach Johnston says will be crucial come tournament time.

“You’re going to get into times and situations where it really matters. You’ve got to have a win and for some reason, maybe you’re just not shooting it as well as you’d like and you have to be able to win some games defensively. I think, we’re playing at a high level and there’s no reason we can’t continue to do that,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

The Jackrabbits return home on Thursday, when they host Denver.

