northernnewsnow.com

Section 7A Champions: Mirage headed back to State with 5-4 win over the Hilltoppers By Kevin Moore, 11 days ago

By Kevin Moore, 11 days ago

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the third straight season the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage are headed back to the State Tournament with a 5-4 win ...