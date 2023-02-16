The Dark Knight Trilogy and More Christopher Nolan Movies Returning to Theaters Ahead of Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan is getting ready to release his next event film with Oppenheimer and fans are definitely excited to see what he's been cooking up. The first trailer for the film gave us a good look at what to expect from the film and it looks pretty good so far. Oppenheimer is going up against some steep competition this summer, but it seems that the British Film Institute is going to rerelease some of his older films before the new film hits theaters. The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception , Interstellar , Tenet , and Dunkirk will all return to theaters in 70mm IMAX. Most notably, Memento was absent from the list, so it wouldn't be all of his films that get a rerelease. But this should be enough to get his fans excited about Oppenheimer .

"Explore the cinematic world of Christopher Nolan in IMAX 70mm!," BFI wrote on Twitter. "Join us as we present all the IMAX original films - including The Dark Knight Trilogy - on Nolan's favourite cinema screen."

In the movie is a recreation of the Trinity test, the first nuclear weapons test carried out by the government. In standard Nolan fashion, he and his crew practically recreated the explosion instead of using computer-generated imagery .

"I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics, was a huge challenge to take on," the filmmaker added. "Andrew Jackson - my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on - was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film, in terms of the very harsh conditions out there - there were huge practical challenges."

In addition to Murphy, Oppenheimer features a star-studded ensemble of Hollywood A-listers, including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, and dozens of others.

Opening on July 21, 2023, Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer .

