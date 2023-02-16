Western Kansas man sentenced in death of 3-month-old baby

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Goodland, Kansas, man was sentenced to prison stemming from child abuse charges.

Steven Johnson, 27, was sentenced to 108 months in prison on Jan. 30, which equals out to nine years.

Johnson pleaded no contest to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse stemming from the death of a 3-month-old child on May 13, 2020.

