Grosse Pointe, MI
CBS Detroit

Grosse Pointe prayer vigil remembers MSU shooting victims with a rose

By Ibrahim Samra,

11 days ago

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Candles, comfort, and "Amazing Grace" on the keys were the sights and sounds of a prayer vigil at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church Wednesday night.

"Unfortunately, we know the truth that three are now confirmed dead, two beautiful souls in our community," Grosse Pointe Memorial Church Pastor Jeff Lincicome told more than 200 attendees inside the sanctuary.

"Lots of folks here in our community go to (Michigan) State and lots of kids, of course, we have the two kids that were killed from our community of this little tiny community of maybe 30,000, two of them. And so it's been felt really tightly here," Lincicome said.

Brian Fraser, 20, and Arielle Anderson, 19, graduated from Grosse Pointe Public Schools in 2021.

In a sanctuary at full capacity, their names were top of mind along with Alexandria Verner, of Clawson, who also died in Monday night's shooting at Michigan State University.

"Seeing all these young people here, the youth here along with their parents trying to process what is going on and what kind of hope can we have in this is a gift," Lincicome said.

On the third night since two of their very own were killed, many left the service in tears and with a rose to remember each victim by.

"One of the local flower shops called us today and said 'We just want to do something. We just want to do something, we have to do something.' And so they dropped off 100 roses. They said 'You can just give these to people as just something people to remember this night by,'" Lincicome said.

