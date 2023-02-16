Tony Khan announces Mark Briscoe is All Elite, will wrestle in AEW & ROH

Mark has made apperances on AEW television since last month.

Mark Briscoe has officially signed with AEW.

Following Wednesday’s Dynamite, Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that Briscoe had signed with the company. Khan clarified that Briscoe will wrestle both in AEW and in Ring of Honor.

“Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it's official: Mark Briscoe is All Elite! Congratulations @SussexCoChicken!” Khan wrote. "Mark Briscoe will continue with us in AEW + remains in ROH, it was great having him on #AEWDynamite tonight, and I'm excited for Mark to participate in the debut of the new @ringofhonor TV!"

Khan had said last July that The Briscoes had signed long-term Ring of Honor contracts. Mark is one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, with he and his brother Jay winning the titles back in December at Final Battle defeating FTR in a dog collar match. Jay died in January following a car accident, but The Briscoes currently remain champions.

After a television ban by Warner Bros. Discovery was lifted, Mark made his debut on AEW television on the January 25 edition of Dynamite, defeating Jay Lethal. He wrestled for a second time on Wednesday’s Dynamite, defeating Josh Woods following a confrontation that aired on last Friday’s Rampage.