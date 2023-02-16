Open in App
F4WOnline

Tony Khan announces Mark Briscoe is All Elite, will wrestle in AEW & ROH

By Bryan Rose,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0IJM_0kp6JzVl00

Mark has made apperances on AEW television since last month.

Mark Briscoe has officially signed with AEW.

Following Wednesday’s Dynamite, Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that Briscoe had signed with the company. Khan clarified that Briscoe will wrestle both in AEW and in Ring of Honor.

“Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it's official: Mark Briscoe is All Elite! Congratulations @SussexCoChicken!” Khan wrote. "Mark Briscoe will continue with us in AEW + remains in ROH, it was great having him on #AEWDynamite tonight, and I'm excited for Mark to participate in the debut of the new @ringofhonor TV!"

Khan had said last July that The Briscoes had signed long-term Ring of Honor contracts. Mark is one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, with he and his brother Jay winning the titles back in December at Final Battle defeating FTR in a dog collar match. Jay died in January following a car accident, but The Briscoes currently remain champions.

After a television ban by Warner Bros. Discovery was lifted, Mark made his debut on AEW television on the January 25 edition of Dynamite, defeating Jay Lethal. He wrestled for a second time on Wednesday’s Dynamite, defeating Josh Woods following a confrontation that aired on last Friday’s Rampage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zYQl_0kp6JzVl00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WWE SmackDown live results: Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley face-to-face
Evansville, IN2 days ago
ROH Sunday TV taping spoilers: Proving Ground matches return
Orlando, FL7 hours ago
UFC on ESPN+ 78 live results: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Impact TV taping spoilers: Fallout from No Surrender
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
WWE WrestleMania 39: Update on potential night one main event
Inglewood, CA2 days ago
New champions crowned at Impact Saturday TV taping
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy