BRU-U-U-C-E

By Greg Elliott,

11 days ago

Summit Fire Chief Eric Evers and Summit FMBA #54 Secretary Adam Oare honor retiring volunteer firefighter Bruce Cooper at the Summit Common Council meeting on February 7.

Cooper's 42-years of service began at Union Hose Company in 1980 and, having previously been an auxiliary FDNY firefighter, he held the rank of lieutenant and captain in the volunteer division.

Mayor Nora Radest said Cooper had served the department “in the highest tradition of the fire service,” while Chief Evers called Cooper “a mentor to almost everybody in this room today,” referring to the ranks of firefighters standing in the rear of Council chamber.

In addition to the plaque presented by Oare, Cooper received a frame holding his badge and shield. His granddaughter Grace also delivered a moving tribute to her grandfather.

