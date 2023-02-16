Santa Fe Police: Man stuns woman with device to steal from her

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police arrested a man they said attacked a woman with a stun device in a parking lot before stealing from her. The incident happened Wednesday morning.
Around 9:03 a.m., police responded to a call about a robbery in a Target parking lot along Zafarano Drive.
The woman told police that while she was putting her groceries and child in her vehicle, a man stunned her and stole her purse and other valuables. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
According to police, he then fled the scene in a vehicle and was later located at the Main Library.
After a short foot chase, 31-year-old Joshua Sabastien Martinez was arrested. They said the driver of the vehicle was 25-year-old Pauline Lopez.
Lopez has been charged with robbery. Martinez with robbery and resisting arrest. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
