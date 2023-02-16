Open in App
Santa Fe, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Man stuns woman with device to steal from her

By Laila Freeman,

11 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police arrested a man they said attacked a woman with a stun device in a parking lot before stealing from her. The incident happened Wednesday morning.

Around 9:03 a.m., police responded to a call about a robbery in a Target parking lot along Zafarano Drive.

The woman told police that while she was putting her groceries and child in her vehicle, a man stunned her and stole her purse and other valuables. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

According to police, he then fled the scene in a vehicle and was later located at the Main Library.

After a short foot chase, 31-year-old Joshua Sabastien Martinez was arrested. They said the driver of the vehicle was 25-year-old Pauline Lopez.

Lopez has been charged with robbery. Martinez with robbery and resisting arrest.

