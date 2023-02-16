Open in App
Minnesota State
Marwin Gonzalez signs with Japanese team Orix Buffaloes

11 days ago

Japan's Orix Buffaloes have announced the signing of Marwin Gonzalez, who played last season with the New York Yankees.

Gonzalez is an infielder and outfielder who has played for five teams in Major League Baseball. In addition to the Yankees, he played for Houston, Minnesota and Boston. He came up in the Chicago Cubs organization.

The Buffaloes did not provide any contract numbers or other details. Gonzalez, a Venezuelan, will wear No. 8 with the Japanese clubteam.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

