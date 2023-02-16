Open in App
Ames, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

Cyclones beat another top 25 team

By Keith Murphy,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKywu_0kp6HP0900

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aljaz Kunc had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers in his first start in nearly two months, and No. 19 Iowa State never trailed in a 70-59 win over 22nd-ranked TCU on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones won their nation-best seventh game against a Top 25 opponent.

Jaren Holmes added 16 points for the Cyclones (17-8, 8-5), who took sole possession of fourth place in the Big 12, one game behind co-leaders Kansas, Texas and Baylor.

TCU (17-9, 6-7) lost its fourth straight while playing its fifth game without injured conference preseason player of the year and leading scorer Mike Miles Jr.

Kunc, playing his fourth game since missing six weeks with a broken finger, made four of his 3s in the first half and hit his fifth midway through the second to restore the Cyclones’ double-digit lead after TCU erased much of a 21-point deficit.

The Horned Frogs got 15 points from Shahada Wells and 13 from Micah Peavy.

The Cyclones swept the season series. Gabe Kalscheur’s 3-pointer with 2 seconds to play gave Iowa State a 69-67 win at TCU on Jan. 7.

There was no drama in the return game at Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State got out to a quick 15-2 lead, withstood a TCU run that made it a one-point game and then outscored the Horned Frogs 29-12 spanning the halves to win for the first time in three games.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs are on their longest losing streak since they dropped four in a row to end the 2020-21 season. Help is on the way. Miles, who averages 18 points per game, is expected to return Saturday for a home game against Oklahoma State.

Iowa State: The Cyclones, one of the top defensive teams in the nation, never let TCU’s vaunted fast break get going and have won 11 straight when holding its opponent under 60 points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa State entered the game off losses in four of five games but was in total control and could make a big jump if it knocks off No. 12 Kansas State on Saturday. The Horned Frogs’ status as a Top 25 team is in peril as it began a three-games-in-six-days stretch.

HOME SWEET HILTON

The game was the 800th in program history in Hilton Coliseum, the Cyclones’ home arena since 1971. The Cyclones own a 595-205 record at Hilton and is 13-1 at home this season.

UP NEXT

TCU: hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday looking to avenge its 79-73 loss two weeks ago.

Iowa State: visits No. 12 Kansas State, which it beat 80-76 in Ames last month.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Tyrese Hunter, Longhorns have their revenge
Austin, TX5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cyclone struggles continue, ISU loses to last place Oklahoma
Ames, IA1 day ago
Cowgirls edge Cyclones in Stillwater
Stillwater, OK4 days ago
UNI’s breakout star was Born to score
Cedar Falls, IA3 days ago
Drake wins on emotional senior night
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Annual ‘Guns N Hoses’ charity hockey game returns Saturday
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
National non-profit program inspires upcoming Latinx generation in Iowa
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Dinosaurs go extinct at the Science Center of Iowa on April 16th
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Where the midwest ranks in sexy accent poll
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Iowa’s first Black female brewer making history
Knoxville, IA6 hours ago
Nearly half an inch of ice coats Iowa
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Des Moines Home and Garden Show begins Thursday
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Marshalltown entrepreneurs beat storms, pandemic, and odds
Marshalltown, IA4 days ago
Winter Storm Warning starts Wednesday for northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Sen. Tim Scott praises Iowa’s governor, calls for unity as he considers presidential run
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Ames residents scrape away at roads, sidewalks after ice storm
Ames, IA3 days ago
Black’d Out Books: Ames library for Black literature
Ames, IA3 days ago
Victims in Indianola death investigation identified
Indianola, IA5 days ago
Homeless students in Des Moines outnumber enrollments of 200 school districts
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
One person killed in Webster County semi crash
Fort Dodge, IA3 days ago
Des Moines-raised musician Samuel Jonathan Johnson reflects on legacy
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
DMPD requests help locating missing 13-year-old
Des Moines, IA11 hours ago
Cancer diagnosis unites two former Fort Dodge classmates through music
Fort Dodge, IA4 days ago
Iowan asks Nikki Haley ‘the Trump question’ at her first Iowa presidential campaign stop
Urbandale, IA5 days ago
HomeGrown restaurant makes kindness its mission
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Another teen sentenced to life for shooting outside East High
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
WATCHMAN device helping MercyOne treat patients with AFib
Des Moines, IA13 hours ago
Another suspect in shooting outside East High School sentenced to prison
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Raccoon River drought not affecting water bills yet
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
West Des Moines couple charged for man’s neglect death
West Des Moines, IA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy