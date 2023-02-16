UPDATE: Hamilton County woman found safe, Missing Endangered Adult Alert cancelled

UPDATE @ 10:51 a.m.:

This missing adult alert has been cancelled. Rossman was found safe by law enforcement.

INITIAL REPORT:

Cincinnati Police are looking for a missing 85-year-old woman out of Hamilton County.

Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Jewel Rossman around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rossman drove away from her home on Wayward Winds Drive around 12 a.m. on February 10 and has not returned.

The 85-year-old has been described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and 115 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement is concerned for Rossman’s safety.

Her vehicle has been described as a 2013 gold Honda Accord with Ohio license plates reading DJ38PL.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.