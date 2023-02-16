Golf world reacts to latest LIV Golf signings

The PGA Tour has lost a number of big stars to the emergence of LIV Golf, including Phil Mickelson , Bubba Watson , Dustin Johnson , and Brooks Koepka . Two more PGA Tour players have decided to join LIV on Wednesday in what could spark a second surge of defectors.

According to Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports. LIV Golf unveiled two new signings, Mito Pereira and Sebastián Muñoz. While there could be more signings on the way, Rapaport detailed that “all signs” point to these two as their biggest signings of their offseason.

While both Muñoz and Pereira have had their moments during their time on the PGA Tour — with Pereira nearly winning the PGA Championship in 2022 — neither is all that big of a signing for LIV Golf. Many golf fans took to social media to offer their take on the move.

The feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is one that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, further exemplified by the new Netflix Full Swing docuseries.

Rory McIlroy discussed LIV in the docuseries that premiered earlier this week, ripping Phil Mickelson for his decision to leave for the controversial tour.

This signing by LIV shows that there is still interest from PGA Tour players in accepting the huge money available from LIV. However, LIV Golf may be fighting a losing battle if Pereira and Muñoz are their marquee signings ahead of their upcoming season set to begin later this month.

