A man wanted in connection to a shooting in the South Side Flats in October has been arrested by Pittsburgh police.

According to police, the suspect was arrested Wednesday following a weekend incident.

Police said that on Sunday, Feb. 12, officers responded to the 1200 block of Superior Avenue after a man reported that he was shot. It was later determined that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.

The suspect, 35-year-old Nicklas Gay, allegedly gave police a false identity during the encounter, but detectives were able to determine his real identity.

Investigators say Gay was involved in a shooting where another man was shot in the chest at the intersection of East Carson Street and South 14th Street. The victim survived by was in critical condition.

Gay is charged with criminal attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license and persons not to possess a firearm. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

