Buy Now Walkersville’s Shey Awuwoloye (25) hits the ball out of the hands of Middletown’s Braedon Beard at Walkersville High School on Wednesday. The Lions defeated the Knights 59-41. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

WALKERSVILLE — When the Walkersville boys basketball team claimed the CMC Gambrill division last season, it relied on its defense to stifle opponents and lead it to victory.

After Wednesday night’s 59-41 home win over rival Middletown, the Lions are back on top of the Gambrill thanks to an even stronger defense that is top-five in the state in points allowed.