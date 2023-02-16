Open in App
Cape Coral, FL
See more from this location?
FOX 4 WFTX

Cape City Council votes to end city manager's contract sooner than expected

By Calvin Lewis,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBVC2_0kp6EZDi00

A swift vote from the Cape Coral City Council has left city manager Rob Hernandez out of a job.

Hernandez was originally supposed to leave his position in August but instead, the council fired him today.

Mayor John Gunter says during an evaluation in which the city manager scored 3.8 out of 5 is when they decided his contract wouldn’t be renewed. But why decide to oust him so suddenly? No answers other than it was in the best interest of the city.

City Council took less than three minutes at the top of the meeting to vote him out.

The city manager's contract was coming to an end on August 12, but the majority of the city council thought today should be his last day. With little to no explanation as to why.

Council Member Keith Long made the motion saying it was in the best interest of the city to not discuss why Hernandez was fired. No discussion so it went straight to a vote. 5 "yeses" and 3 "nos."

The mayor saying this about the sudden firing today.

“For me, I just thought it was in the best interest of the city to move on," said Mayor Gunter. "One of the things I thought about the last week was I know we’re going in the budget cycle and budget season and I know the city manager would be working with staff during that time period.”

Now as part of the contract, since he is being fired without cause, Hernandez will get paid 20 weeks of severance almost 5 months of his yearly salary. Which, according to the city's website, shows he makes more than $243,000 a year.

We asked Hernandez for a comment but he declined before leaving the meeting tonight.

As for what's next for the city, the mayor says there will be a special meeting Friday to discuss who will step into the role as the interim city manager.

That meeting will be a public meeting held at 8 a.m. in room 220A.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cape Coral, FL newsLocal Cape Coral, FL
Deadline extended for Cape Coral response to demand letter from former manager
Cape Coral, FL4 days ago
Lee County Commissioners vote to build new Cape Coral Bridge
Cape Coral, FL5 days ago
Road closures expected in South Cape Coral for construction
Cape Coral, FL6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lee Co. commissioners vote to replace Big Carlos Pass Bridge
Fort Myers Beach, FL5 days ago
FMB Elementary ad hoc committee set to discuss options over future of school
Fort Myers Beach, FL5 days ago
Fort Myers urging water conservation with dry conditions on the horizon
Fort Myers, FL6 days ago
Juveniles identified in connection to vandalism at North Port Training Facility
North Port, FL4 days ago
Three options laid out for the future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary
Fort Myers Beach, FL4 days ago
Minnesota Twins to honor Lee County first responders at Hammond Stadium
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
The Fort Myers Fire Department responds to a call near Edison Grande
Fort Myers, FL6 days ago
Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife host 21st Burrowing Owl Fest
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
One year later and residents in North Port continue to rally for Ukraine
North Port, FL2 days ago
Pedestrian killed in Cape Coral vacant lot
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Family business owners: SWFL economy is in mostly good shape
Fort Myers, FL6 days ago
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs laid to rest
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
A Fort Myers resident has pled guilty to three counts of lascivious battery
Fort Myers, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy