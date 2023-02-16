Police identify woman killed in Mount Auburn apartment building

Cincinnati police released the identity of the woman found shot dead in a Mount Auburn apartment building.

Officers responded to an apartment building at the intersection of Malvern and Eleanor shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a woman found shot in the hallway. Police said 22-year-old Joslynn Brown was pronounced dead just days before her birthday.

It is unclear if she lived in the building. However, a resident who lives on the floor said her husband heard fighting before Brown was shot.

Tyrone Terrell, who has lived in the building for seven years, said he was shocked by the news.

"Nothing like this happens here," he said. "I hear it happen everywhere else, but it never happens here that somebody gets shot like that."

Charles Johnson said he agrees. He has called the area home for nearly 59 years.

"That just don't happen up here ... I've been here all my life," Johnson said.

Police said the suspected shooter left the scene on foot. While they said they do have a man in mind, officers could not provide a name or any key details. CPD is asking the public for help filling in gaps about what happened.

The company that manages the building said they're working with police. They said the health, safety and well-being of their residents is their top priority.

