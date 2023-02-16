Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Police identify woman killed in Mount Auburn apartment building

By Taylor Weiter, Madeline Ottilie,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFW4n_0kp6EL6m00

Cincinnati police released the identity of the woman found shot dead in a Mount Auburn apartment building.

Officers responded to an apartment building at the intersection of Malvern and Eleanor shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a woman found shot in the hallway. Police said 22-year-old Joslynn Brown was pronounced dead just days before her birthday.

It is unclear if she lived in the building. However, a resident who lives on the floor said her husband heard fighting before Brown was shot.

Tyrone Terrell, who has lived in the building for seven years, said he was shocked by the news.

"Nothing like this happens here," he said. "I hear it happen everywhere else, but it never happens here that somebody gets shot like that."

Charles Johnson said he agrees. He has called the area home for nearly 59 years.

"That just don't happen up here ... I've been here all my life," Johnson said.

Police said the suspected shooter left the scene on foot. While they said they do have a man in mind, officers could not provide a name or any key details. CPD is asking the public for help filling in gaps about what happened.

The company that manages the building said they're working with police. They said the health, safety and well-being of their residents is their top priority.

READ MORE
Woman dead after shooting in Fairfield Township, police looking for suspect
Married couple dead in Roselawn murder-suicide
Teen admits guilt for role in fatal Fairfield hotel shooting

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 NEWS at 7PM

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
1 'critically injured' in Over-the-Rhine shooting Saturday
Cincinnati, OH15 hours ago
Police: Shootout, chase leaves 1 critically injured
Cincinnati, OH18 hours ago
Police: One person taken to hospital after shooting in Avondale
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 dead after police shooting in Middletown, BCI investigating
Middletown, OH1 day ago
1 dead; BCI continues investigating police shooting following traffic stop in Middletown
Middletown, OH4 hours ago
Man in custody after robbery-in-progress call at Dayton gas station
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Kettering police ask for help identifying theft suspect
Kettering, OH18 hours ago
Coroner ID’s man killed in Dayton shooting early Wednesday morning
Dayton, OH2 days ago
NB I-75 closed for hours Sunday after 3 vehicle crash south of Hopple Street
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
3 arrested after ‘long-term drug trafficking investigation’ in Washington Twp.
Washington Township, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati police arrest man for June 2022 homicide
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Police: Man shows up at hospital minutes after Dayton shooting
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Man dies at hospital after Avondale shooting Monday night
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Police in 3 area counties investigating pharmacy break-ins ‘highly suspected’ to be connected
Springfield, OH3 days ago
Arrest made after argument leads to deadly shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Principal: 17-year-old shot near Woodward High School was a student
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
'I am shattered': Family of 16-year-old killed in Westwood want suspect found
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Police locate person of interest after bullets left outside Ross High School
Ross, OH4 days ago
License plate reader helps police catch Dayton homicide suspect
Dayton, OH4 days ago
Blue Ash man accused of raping child multiple times over the span of 5 years
Blue Ash, OH3 days ago
Coroner IDs woman killed in Jefferson Twp. crash
Germantown, OH4 days ago
Suspect at large after robbing bank in Huber Heights
Huber Heights, OH4 days ago
Community looks to combat Cincinnati's youth gun violence after 5 shot in 1 week
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati residents search for answers to youth gun violence
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Man sentenced at least 12 years for deadly shooting outside of Jefferson Twp. bar
Dayton, OH5 days ago
3 arrested on drug charges following drug trafficking investigation in Montgomery County
Washington Township, OH2 days ago
Woman ID’d after State Route 4 crash
Germantown, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy