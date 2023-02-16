Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

No. 10 Tennessee takes down newly minted No. 1 Alabama 68-59

By Kenny Hawkins,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnqwf_0kp6C5r900

(A-P) — Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points and No. 10 Tennessee took down newly minted No. 1 Alabama 68-59. Playing its first game as the top-ranked team since the 2002-03 season, the Crimson Tide led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers. Unlike football, when Tennessee fans stormed their home field after beating No. 3 Alabama 52-49 in October, this sellout crowd stayed in the seats when it was over. “Rocky Top” loudly blared as the Volunteers ended a two-game skid. Tennessee is 20-6 and Alabama is 22-4. Alabama became the last Power 5 men’s team to lose a conference game this season. The Tide reached No. 1 in the latest poll by The Associated Press on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
James leads No. 11 Tennessee past South Carolina 85-45
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Bucs squeaks past Samford in SoCon opener, 4-3
Johnson City, TN5 hours ago
Vols baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended three games for program violation
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
No. 1 South Carolina women beat Tennessee 73-60
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
‘Cocaine Bear’: How Hollywood’s soon-to-be cult classic has ties to TN
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Family of Lisa Edwards says Knoxville Police ‘negligent’ with ‘no respect for human life’
Knoxville, TN10 hours ago
‘Cocaine Bear’, wild new movies with Knoxville ties, hits theaters this week
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
TBI: 5 arrested, 2 pounds of fentanyl recovered after 313 Initiative investigation
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
2 Rogersville suspects arrested in drug trafficking operation
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
10+ dead raccoons dumped under bridge in Cocke Co.
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Hawkins County summer lunch program pauses for the first time in 17 years
Rogersville, TN2 days ago
UPDATE: East Tennessee 16-year-old found safe, suspect in custody
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Man arrested following fatal shooting on Valentine’s Day in North Knoxville
Knoxville, TN17 hours ago
New Dollywood attractions won’t be finished by season open
Pigeon Forge, TN4 days ago
Bodycam video of woman who died in Knoxville Police custody released
Knoxville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy