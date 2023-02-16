Westside girls wresting team gearing up for second year at state tournament

State wrestling starts Thursday and for the second year, boys and girls will hit the floor to compete for the championship over the weekend.

3 News Now met up with the girls of Westside wrestling on Wednesday as they gear up for the state tournament.

"The message this weekend is nothing different. It's just another tournament we are really ready for it. You know all of our girls have 40 or 50 matches going into this weekend," said Head Coach Bob Mulligan.

Last year, girls wrestling became a sanctioned sport in Nebraska.

"I didn't really think it was probably going to happen when I got to high school like most colleges don't have it that much," said Zoey Barber.

Zoey is a sophomore and is one of five girls headed to state from Westside. She said she is taking one round at a time.

"My first match, that's all I am going to deal with. That's all I am going to focus on is my first match and then my second match and then I will focus on my semis match," she said.

Like Zoey, Reagan Rosseter has been wrestling for over ten years and is going back to state this year as a title holder.

"The atmosphere is pretty much just you, you just go out there, do your thing and you get team points and yeah, I just love it," said Reagan.

While these girls are pumped up, one woman who is no stranger to the sport reflects on her time on the mat.

"My very first match, I shook the ref’s hand and he told me I should be on the sideline with the cheerleaders," said Elaine Gossman.

In 2001, Gossman became the first girl to qualify for state in Nebraska, competing against the boys.

"It was very frowned upon. I mean I was very lucky my coaches were amazing I had really awesome teammates. They helped minimize the negativity that I dealt with," said Gossman.

She also says seeing the girls compete against each other is emotional.

"Last year watching it, it was very emotional. Watching the girls being supported and encouraged and pushed in a sport that they are equally dominant in," said Gossman.

Her words of advice, just give it your all.

"Don't hold back. Don't let fear or anxiety, stop your limits and shoot for the stars. Wrestling can take you places you never thought possible," said Gossman.

The girls told 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson that they are ready both mentally and physically for the competition. They were also excited to hear the arena is going to be packed.

The Nebraska School Activities Association said the championship round is completely sold out. The Assistant Director believes it's because of the increased interest in girls wrestling.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .