Kansas City Chiefs fans say Super Bowl is beginning of dynasty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP, but he couldn’t do it on his own.

The Kansas City Chiefs had several rookies this year that propelled them on the road, which wasn’t easy, to a second Super Bowl parade in four years. The Chiefs had several doubters, especially in the off-season when Reciever Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami.

The draft brought along Skyy Moore as a second-round pick and Isiah Pacheco as a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers. Both quickly became a staple in the Chiefs Kingdom, some fans even saying the two made the trip to Arizona to play in the big game happen.

“No game was too big for them,” said Dan Wilson, a Chiefs fan from Philadelphia. “It’s kind of like they just fed off the energy of each other, and they had the experience from some of the older players.”

Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade through downtown Kansas City had a lot of energy itself. It’s suspected that about a million people showed up for the third championship parade in less than a decade, including the Kansas City Royals in the fall of 2015.

Double-decker buses carried players, coaches, staff and family members down the parade route, which was made possible for the second time during the era of Andy Reid as a coach.

Many in the Chiefs Kingdom, including Patrick Mahomes, think this is just the beginning.

“We are here celebrating. We did everything right, and we are going to do it again,” Terry Gilmore, a Chiefs fan, said. “We did it everything right, and then next year, you’ll see me again, and I’ll have another one.”

“The dynasty, it’s going to continue on,” said PJ Vernon Jr., another Chiefs fan. “I think they are still going to win Super Bowls. I still see them three, four more in the near future. It’s going to be exciting to watch them.”

If you missed the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl parade, you can watch it here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.