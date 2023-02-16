Green helps Nuggets go into break with 118-109 win over Mavs

DENVER (AP) — Reserve Jeff Green scored a season-high 24 points, Nikola Jokic had his 21st triple-double and the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets headed into the All-Star break with a 119-108 victory over the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Nikola Jokic finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets, who moved to an NBA-best 27-4 at home this season.

Michael Porter Jr. hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points.

Luka Doncic had 37 points in leading a banged-up Dallas team that was missing guard Kyrie Irving due to lower-back tightness.

Doncic and Irving have played alongside each other in two games since Irving was acquired as part of a deal with Brooklyn on Feb. 6.