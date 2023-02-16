Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

@TheTable: Dr. Joan Prince joins University of Wisconsin Board of Regents

By Shannon Sims,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RngCb_0kp68pSz00

Gov. Tony Evers recently tapped retired UWM Vice Chancellor Dr. Joan Prince as the newest member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents.

Wednesday night she joins us At The Table to discuss the new appointment and why her life and career experience make this a perfect fit.

To hear the complete interview, watch the video at the top of this article.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.

Correction : The spelling of Dr. Joan Prince's last name has been corrected.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Dan Knodl advances in Wisconsin's 8th Senate District general election
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Black pilot in Wisconsin changing stigma of what a pilot often looks like
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Local photographer captures the beauty of southeast Wisconsin
Port Washington, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Latest updates: Severe weather hits Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Winter storm: Over 40K without power in SE Wisconsin
Kenosha, WI4 days ago
PHOTOS: When an ice storm whacked Wisconsin on this day in 1922
Manitowoc, WI4 days ago
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rainy and Windy Monday
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
DOT's Traffic Management Center monitoring road conditions amid major snowstorm
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Winter weather conditions force travel cancellations and delays
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Consumer news: How to prepare for outages, travel impacts
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
We Energies customers to have power restored by noon Friday
Kenosha, WI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy