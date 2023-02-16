Open in App
Sewickley, PA
Tribune-Review

Sewickley officials approve new 5-year fire protection services agreement with Glen Osborne

By Michael DiVittorio,

11 days ago
Tom Davidson/Tribune-Review

Sewickley officials have finalized a new fire protection services contract with Glen Osborne.

Council voted 8-0 at a meeting Feb. 14 to adopt an ordinance for a five-year agreement with the neighboring borough. Councilman Brian Bozzo was absent.

Cochran Hose Co., Sewickley’s fire department, has provided Glen Osborne service for years with annual contracts.

The new deal is effective Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2027.

Glen Osborne will pay Sewickley $35,000 for the first year of the deal, and 2.5% more in subsequent years.

Sewickley Council President Cynthia Mullins said the volunteer fire department provides excellent coverage, and the agreement is a win-win for both communities.

“We love Glen Osborne,” Mullins said. “We’re happy to be providing this service for them. It’s mutually beneficial. They need the service. We have the department. Obviously, we’re going to answer any of the calls in the area.

“To have it be (part of) a written contract shows they’re willing to invest in us and we’re willing to invest in them.”

Sewickley budgeted $460,000 for fire protection. The borough covers Cochran Hose expenses such as fire truck payments, utility bills and insurances.

Glen Osborne officials approved their end of the deal in January.

Barbara Carrier, Glen Osborne’s mayor and president of Quaker Valley Council of Governments, complimented both negotiation teams and firefighters.

“Glen Osborne has used Sewickley for fire protection for years and is quite satisfied with their service,” said Carrier prior to contract approval. “It was time to negotiate a new agreement with Sewickley that is beneficial to both communities.”

Cochran Hose has 32 active members. The department responds to between 700 and 800 calls per year.

They responded to 23 calls in Glen Osborne last year, 38 calls in 2021, 42 in 2020 and 72 calls in 2019.

Appointments

Sewickley Council approved appointments to various boards and commissions at this month’s meeting.

• Dennis Ciccone was appointed to the planning commission for a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

• Andrew Flowers and Ty Musser were appointed to the Sewickley Water Authority to terms expiring Dec. 31, 2026.

• Frank Bennett and Jennifer Snee were appointed to the water authority to terms expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

• Oliver Poppenberg Jr. was appointed to the water authority for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2024.

• Kirby Walker was appointed to the water authority for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2023.

• Malachy Whalen was appointed to the water authority for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2027.

Mark your calendar

• Locust Street from Beaver Street to Centennial Avenue will be closed April 15 for a safety event hosted by Cochran Hose and the Sewickley Police Department in conjunction with Starbucks.

• The 2023 3 Cafe Racer event will be at War Memorial Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13.

• Broad Street from Beaver to Thorn Street and from Thorn Street to Chestnut Street will be closed Sept. 9 from 5-6 p.m. for the Sewickley Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club of Quaker Valley’s Harvest Festival.

• The Rotary Club of Quaker Valley will have its Halloween parade on Oct. 28 and a Santa parade Dec. 2.

More information about the aforementioned events will be released in the coming months.

