Kimberly Guilfoyle says her ex-husband Gavin Newsom will run for president in 2024 because he has 'always wanted' to be POTUS

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle says she thinks Gavin Newsom will run for president in 2024.

Guilfoyle said her ex-husband has "always wanted to be president of the United States."

Newsom has said on multiple occasions that he has no plans to run for president.

Former Fox News host turned right-wing commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle says she thinks her ex-husband, California Dem. Gov. Gavin Newsom, will run for president in 2024.

Guilfoyle was asked whether she thought Newsom had presidential ambitions during a Wednesday appearance on "The Charlie Kirk Show."

"Do I think? I know he's going to run for president," Guilfoyle said. "He's always wanted to be president of the United States."

Guilfoyle said the presidency is something Newsom "wants very badly."

"I think you're going to see Gavin Newsom versus Donald J. Trump, running against each other for president," Guilfoyle predicted. "Father-in-law and ex-husband!"

As for Newsom's political ambitions, he has said on more than one occasion that he does not plan to run for president.

"I've tried to say 'no, no way' in every way I possibly can," Newsom told FOX 11 Los Angeles journalist Elex Michaelson in July, responding to a question on whether he is planning a 2024 run.

In September, Newsom again emphatically denied that he plans to run in 2024 — citing the recall election he faced in California in 2021.

"Not happening, no, no, not at all," Newsom said. "It's humbling. It is sweet. It's a nice thing to be asked. I mean it, and I never trust politicians, so I get why you keep asking."

In November, Newsom said he told President Joe Biden that he will support a 2024 Biden re-election bid .

The Guilfoyle-Newsom feud is heating up

In an old photo from 2004, newly sworn-in San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom is seen waving to the crowd as his then-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, looks on. Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Guilfoyle and Newsom started feuding publicly this week. This was after Newsom talked about Guilfoyle during an episode of CNN's "The Axe Files" podcast, released on Tuesday.

Newsom said Guilfoyle was "spending a lot of time in Democratic circles" when they were married.

"She fell prey, I think, to the culture at Fox in a deep way," he said. "She would disagree with that assessment, she would perhaps suggest that she found the light."

Guilfoyle responded to Newsom's comments on "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Wednesday, calling it "absurd" that he would say she was part of a "cult mentality."

"I didn't change, he did," she said of her ex. "He's fallen prey to the left, the radical left, that is pushing him so far to the left that it's unrecognizable."

Guilfoyle and Newsom got married in 2001 . They were still together when Newsom became the mayor of San Francisco in 2004 . The couple filed for divorce in 2005 after Guilfoyle moved to New York City, per the San Francisco Chronicle .

Guilfoyle is now engaged to Donald Trump Jr. , former President Donald Trump's oldest son. Newsom has moved on, too — he married documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom in 2008.

Guilfoyle and representatives for Newsom did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.