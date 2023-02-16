Burlington strips 40 parking spaces from North Winooski Ave.

One of the busiest streets in Burlington’s Old North End has lost much of its on-street parking.

The Burlington Public Works Commission voted Wednesday night to remove 40 on-street spaces from North Winooski Avenue, between Union Street and Riverside Avenue, in favor of new bike lanes. The decision was several years in the making; a city planning process began in 2019 and the City Council passed a resolution in March 2020.

The affected section of North Winooski will be re-paved this summer, and the spaces will be removed at that time. A large number of non-profit groups are located in the area, many of which lease their property from the Champlain Housing Trust.

Because of the presence of the non-profits, Champlain Housing Trust CEO Michael Monte said North Winooski serves a much wider area than simply the Old North End. He also claimed the project’s planning process failed to account for this.

“Nobody ever asked the people who are going to the (Vermont Racial Justice Alliance) Richard Kemp Center, ‘where did you come (to the center) from? You people of color — when you gather, will this impact you?'” Monte said. “Nobody asked people from (Feeding Chittenden), who are not just coming from Crowley Street, but are coming from all over the county. Nobody asked Outright Vermont.”

Most of the remaining parking spaces on the west side of North Winooski from Union to Riverside will be time-limited, short-term spaces.

