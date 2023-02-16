State and counties prepare for heavy rain through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keep your beach towels and sunscreen at home, heavy rain is expected in the islands through the weekend and possibly into next week. State and county officials are preparing for possible floods and other hazards at this time.

The City’s Department of Emergency Management Director Hiro Toiya said they are taking preventative action by opening stream mouths and possibly relocating tents serving as temporary housing.

“Of course with heavy rain we have soil saturated and once the wind starts to blow a little bit stronger there’s a potential for trees falling down, landslides and other hazards associated with that, we are definitely preparing for the worst but hoping for the best,” Toiya said. “The main thing is situational awareness with the event potentially impacting us starting tomorrow.”

Officials said the rain is on its way but there is still time to prepare, such as planning commutes for the next few days, having a “go-bag” and enough food and supplies to last at least 14 days.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Communications Director Adam Weintraub said there are concerns about prolonged rain on already saturated soil.

“We could see anywhere from two to five days of sustained heavy rain, depending on whether it sets up and decides to stay in one place,” Weintraub said. “Saturated soils could lead to landslides or to downed trees. That’s particularly a concern because we expect that later as we get into the weekend, we will start to see 20 to 30-mile-an-hour winds in some locations.”

Meanwhile, work ramped up to reinforce a hillside in the middle of a Palolo neighborhood, a site of a previous landslide.

Contractor Pierre Rousseau said there are many other areas on the island with similar hazards.

He said, “We have the wind mixed with the rainfall you get a lot of jacking the tree moving sideways and loosen up all the rock and all the soil there, and the soil gets washed right away with the water, so the rock on the side of the tree would fall right away.”

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said due to possible floods across the island chain, travelers should check with their airlines and cruises about arrival or departure delays.