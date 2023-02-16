State asking Hawaii residents to prepare for storm

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to officials, all Hawaiian islands are under a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday afternoon.

Officials said, starting Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 a.m. the watch will start.

The Big Island is to experience the heavy rain first as conditions move westward and deteriorate for the rest of the state.

According to the City, all areas of Oahu can see impacts from the storm but the Windward side of Oahu is the area of concern as they expect five inches of rainfall and winds up to 20 to 30 miles per hour through Saturday, Feb. 18.

Hazards include:

Flooding

Flash floods

High winds

High surf on East-facing shores

Mud could topple trees

downed power lines

Maui

The County of Maui is asking the public to prepare for the storm as it will start affecting residents Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply issued a countywide request for customers to start conserving water and reduce consumption until Sunday.

This includes:

Car washes

Spraying down sidewalks

Watering lawns

For emergency repairs and updates, you can call (808)-270-6733.

Kauai

Kauai residents are asked to be vigilant with weather as the storm could extend into next week for the island.

Big Island

The County expects rainfall up to 20 inches throughout a 72-hour period.

Road closures and flooding are also anticipated, with areas like Kau, Puna, Hilo, Hamakua Coast and Waipio Valley seeing the most impacts.

The City also recommends for the public keep their weekend plans flexible due to the weather and consider staying at home with friends and family.

Also, make time to review your Disaster Supply Kit to ensure you have enough supplies.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

And if you live in an area prone to flooding, assemble a “Go-Bag” which contains items you would want to have with you if you leave in a hurry.