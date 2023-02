LIST: Schools closed, releasing early due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Several schools will be dismissing early or doing remote learning due to potential severe weather Thursday.

Here’s the full list of schools set to either dismiss early or have remote learning for Thursday:

Alabaster City Schools – Dismissing two hours early

Altamont School – E-Learning Day

Anniston City Schools – Dismissing two hours early

Bessemer Elementary Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Bessemer High School – Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Bessemer Middle Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Birmingham Elementary Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Birmingham High Schools – Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Birmingham K-8 Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Blount County Schools – Dismissing at 12 p.m.

Brook Hills Co-Op – Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Calhoun County Schools – Dismissing two hours early

Chilton County Schools – Dismissing at 11 a.m.

Coosa Valley Academy – CLOSED

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Cullman County Schools – Remote Learning Day

Fairfield CJ Donald Middle School – Dismissing at 1:15 p.m.

Fairfield Forest Hills Pre-K – Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Fairfield Glen Oaks Intermediate School – Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Fairfield High Preparatory School – Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Fairfield Robinson Primary School – Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Fayette County Schools – E-learning Day

Glad Tidings Christian Academy – CLOSED

Homewood Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Hoover City Schools – Dismissing two hours early

Jacksonville Christian Academy – Dismissing two hours early

Jasper City Schools – E-learning Day

Jefferson County Schools – Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Marion County Schools – E-leaning Day

Mount Pilgrim Christian Academy – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Mount Pilgrim Christian Daycare – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

New Hope Christian Daycare – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

New Hope Christian Elementary School – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

New Hope Christian Pre-school – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

New Life Christian School of Excellence – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Oneonta City Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Oxford City Schools – Dismissing two hours early

Pelham City Schools – Dismissing two hours early

Shelby County Schools – Dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Talladega County Schools – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

The Donoho School – Dismissing two hours early

The Learning Center at New Life – Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Trussville City Schools – Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Elementary Schools – Dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

Tuscaloosa High Schools – Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools – Dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

Tuscaloosa Middle Schools – Dismissing at 12 p.m.

Tuscaloosa S.T.A.R.S. Academy – Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa: The Alberta School of Performing Arts – Dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

University of Alabama – Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

University of Montevallo – Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Walker County Schools – E-Learning Day

