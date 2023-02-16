Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Dillard celebrates Senior Night with 75-63 win over SUNO

By Aaron S. Lee,

11 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Trailing 33-29 at the half, Dillard rallied late in the game to defeat visiting Southern University-New Orleans 75-63 and give the Bleu Devils a celebratory Senior Night in Gentilly.

Senior Dwight Felton, who led Dillard with 16 points, hit a three to give the Devils a 64-61 lead with 2:13 remaining. From there it was no turning back with Dillard finishing on a 14-2 run to close out the win and improve to 17-7 overall, and 9-5 in NAIA Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play.

Lisa Stockton ties Leon Barmore as the winningest women’s coach in Louisiana

Fellow seniors Kenyon Duling and Quinterious Jones added 14 and 10 points respectively.

The Knights were led by Devin Daniels with 16, followed by Isaiah Sanders with 12.

Despite a much-improved effort by SUNO, which lost 102-62 to the Devils last month, the Knights fall to 2-22 overall, 0-14 GCAC.

