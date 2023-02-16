Iowa State basketball returns to character, holds off Texas Christian in Big 12

AMES – Just a few days removed from disappointing the Hilton Coliseum crowd, the Iowa State men’s basketball team delighted its fans Wednesday.

The 18 th -ranked Cyclones responded to their coach’s call after an “out of character” performance with an at-times uneven but mostly effective evening, beating No. 24 Texas Christian 70-59.

Iowa State (17-8, 8-5 Big 12 Conference) had a few tense moments, but spent much of the night in control of the Horned Frogs (17-, 6-7).

"We set the tone," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said.

Jaz Kunc started in place of Caleb Grill and scored a career-best 22 points. Jaren Holmes added 16.

TCU, playing without Big 12 preseason player of the year Mike Miles for the fifth-straight game due to injury, shot 46 percent from the floor and 26 percent from 3-point range while going 6-of-18 from the free-throw line.

It was an important and impressive bounce-back game for the Cyclones after they were out-toughed and outlasted in a performance Otzelberger said he took "personal" Saturday vs. Oklahoma State. The Cowboys handed Iowa State its first home loss of the season and made the Cyclones’ path to a regular-season Big 12 title all but unnavigable.

Still, Iowa State’s dismantling of TCU will forestall most concerns of a deepening slide for a team that had lost four of five. It also keeps Iowa State’s hopes of a high enough seed in the NCAA Tournament to land a spot in the Des Moines region.

"We competed all week, first practice back from last game," Osun Osunniyi said after posting six points, five rebounds and one block.

The Cyclones will try to snap a five-game road losing streak Saturday when they travel to No. 14 Kansas State, which has lost two straight and four of five.

Cyclone resiliency resurfaces

Iowa State’s mental toughness, which failed its test Saturday, was challenged in the first half when the Cyclones’ 15-2 start was quickly erased by a 12-0 Horned Frogs run.

After withering in adversity against Oklahoma State, Iowa State was up to the task early against TCU as the Cyclones steadied themselves and rebuilt their lead to go into halftime up 35-24.

Iowa State had to do much the same in the second half when it raced out to a 21-point lead only to see TCU cut it back to single digits. The Cyclones, though, never lost their composure as they were able to get to the finish line.

"We’ve got to find a way to string together some stops and have some resolve," Otzelberger said. "Not to say you want that (adversity) to happen, but I think it’s a good sign it did happen in both halves and how we responded to it was important.

"It should give our guys confidence because we’re going to have adversity, we’re going to have challenges. We preach a lot about that mental toughness and how we respond to things when they don’t go your way."

It’s not exactly a high bar to clear to put a team away at home after leading by 20-plus, but it was a positive step forward for a Cyclones team that not only has struggled at times to hold on to leads, but had its mental toughness called out by the head coach just a few days ago.

Kunc makes all the difference

Iowa State made it look at times as though it wasn't really missing Kunc as he missed more than a month with a broken hand. The Cyclones ran out to a 13-2 overall mark and were 4-0 in the Big 12 on the morning of Jan. 14.

The Cyclones’ mini-slump and Kunc’s big night against the Horned Frogs proved a reminder of his worth, however.

Kunc hit five 3-pointers en route to his career high in scoring while also nabbing five rebounds and providing solid team defense throughout his 31 minutes.

"He stepped up in a major way," Otzelberger said. "He’s just a winning player."

Grill, who came off the bench for the first time this season, has been battling a stiff back for the better part of a month.

"Caleb’s back hasn’t been great, so felt like it could help alleviate pressure from him," Otzelberger said of the starting lineup switch. "More than anything (it was) gut feel, instincts based on where our team’s at and what could be helpful for us."

It’s been something of a sudden return to form for Kunc, who had zero and three points in his first two games back before scoring 13 against the Cowboys and then filling up the stat sheet in Wednesday’s outburst.

Kunc at full strength gives Iowa State a much-needed dose of shooting, stability and team defense in the interior that gives Otzelberger some versatility and depth that was sorely lacking.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball returns to character, holds off Texas Christian in Big 12