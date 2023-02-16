FINAL 4 BOUND: Niceville boys score in final minute, win Region 1-6A title

GAINESVILLE -- Three-hundred miles away from home, Wes Nelson and his Eagles never panicked.

Not when Gainesville scored before the first water break. Not when they failed to score by halftime. Not even when they trailed 1-0 headed into the final 12 minutes.

Niceville had been here before, weathered tough road trips, provided answer after answer amid a 16-4-3 run to Wednesday's Elite 8.

"We felt like the game was fairly even," Nelson said. "We needed to stay the course and they'd tire out a little bit. We just needed to continue to create chances."

Gainesville indeed tired out. And Ayden "Pezzy" Morales converted with 12 minutes to play for the equalizer.

Only, just when Niceville was almost content with overtime as momentum shifted their way, Jaime Covington found Adrian Pearson out wide after a scrum in the middle and Pearson scored the goal of his young life to hand Gainesville its first loss of the season and lift Niceville into the Final 4 with a Region 1-6A title.

"We knew things would open up and they weren't attacking," Nelson said. "I think when they got that goal, it was all about trying to make that the winning goal. But we just kept creating chances. You never imagine scoring two goals in the final 12 minutes and the game-winner in the last minute, but we were thankful to convert and end it there."

Now the Eagles, seeded second in the Final 4 reseeding, get to host third-seeded Fort Myers Saturday night at Twin Oaks Soccer Complex for a shot at third state title appearance in four years. In the other state semifinal, No. 1 Viera hosts fourth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas.

"It's big," Nelson said of the home-pitch advantage they left behind these two regional rounds. "We have some really good crowds and to host a Final 4 game is great for the home fans and great for the school."

Twin Oaks will be loud. Spectators will be right along the sideline, closer than any other HS field in Florida. And the student section will be lively. Saturday is can't miss soccer.

Now it's just time for Niceville to "rest up and try to get ready physically for Saturday's game."

FWB falls just short of Final 4

Mario Rodriguez will likely lament the scoring chances in the final 30 minutes.

Fort Walton Beach couldn't covert. Booker T. Washington could, advancing on to the Final 4 with a 3-0 win at Steve Riggs Stadium.

What was a 1-0 game for the majority of the night after Kyle Hunnicutt punched in a PK turned into a 3-0 blowout late after snakebitten Fort Walton struggled to solve keeper Grady Hill, who made nine saves in the game of his life.

While Washington celebrated every goal like it was for the state title, Fort Walton could only watch it all go down on its home pitch. It would've been the Vikings' first Final 4 since 1984. Instead, the 10-5-3 campaign will be remembered for two playoff wins and a Sweet 16 triumph over archrival Choctaw.