PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Hours after pouring in a career-high 25 points in a double overtime win against No. 18 Creighton, PC’s Devin Carter was out in the community Wednesday sharing advice with the next generation.

The guard spent time at Juanita Sanchez high school mentoring students and offering advice of how to succeed at the next level.

