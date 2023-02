(Iowa City) Iowa led by ten at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in a 91-61 women’s basketball win over Wisconsin.

Caitlin Clark made 9/12 from the field and posted 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists. Monica Czinano was 8/11 from the floor with 19 points. Makenna Warnock scored 16 points on 7/11 shooting.

Iowa improves to 21-5 on the season.