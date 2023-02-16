H.S. Roundup: Several area girls’ basketball teams pick up tourney wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berne Union 50, Millersport 12: The Lady Rockets cruised in their second-round Division IV tournament win over the Lakers to improve to 24-0 on the season.

Berne Union led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter and 33-5 at halftime.

Sophia Kline led the way for the Rockets with 21 points and Baylee Mirgon added 17.

Fisher Catholic 72, Patriot Prep 6: The Irish rolled in their Division IV tournament opener.

Ava Albert led the way with 22 points, Voni Bethel finished with 17 and Ellie Bruce added 12.

Liberty Union 75, West Jefferson 57: After trailing the visiting Roughriders at the end of the first quarter, the Lions proceeded to outscore them by a combined 43-20 over the next two quarters to pull away in the Central District Division III tournament win.

Abbie Riddle led a balanced scoring attack with 22 points and 16 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Delaney Peck, Morgan Love and Kat Aubrey added 12 points each. The Lions connected on 10 three-pointers, led by Love, who had three.

Liberty Union will host Tree of Life at 7 p.m. Friday in a second-round game.

Amanda-Clearcreek 58, Columbus School for Girls 27: The Aces jumped out to a 25-16 halftime lead and never looked back in their Division III tournament win over the Unicorns.

Freshman Taylor Evans led the way with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Emily Buckley finished with 14 points, Kaylie Wilson added 10 and Addy Pugh chipped in eight points.

The Aces (13-10) will host Johnstown at 7 p.m. Friday. Amanda-Clearcreek defeated the Johnnies during the regular season, but Johnstown has been on a roll, winning 11 of its last 12 games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairfield Christian Academy 57, Philo 52: The Knights were able to pull out a non-conference win over the Electrics.

Ben Hopple led a balanced attack with 19 points, Matt Keener had 16, John Grabans chipped in 10 and Samuel Rauch added eight points.

SWIMMING

Lancaster competes in sectional: The Lancaster swim team competed in the Division I sectional meet at Thomas Worthington High School. The Lancaster boys' team finished 6th of 17 teams.

Sophomore Jack Hensley won the 200-yard IM by over two seconds finishing in 1:55.23. Max Hensley recorded a sixth-place finish in 2:02.09. The two brothers will advance to the Central and Southeast District meet at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion on the campus of The Ohio State University. Will McMasters was able to advance to the district meet in the 50-yard freestyle by finishing 10th in 23.39 seconds. McMasters also advanced in the 100-yard backstroke by finishing seventh in 55.74 seconds. The 100-yard breaststroke saw both Hensley boys advance to the district meet. Jack finished third in 59.44 seconds and Max finished eighth in 1:02.22.

The Gales also had two relay teams move on to the district meet. The 200-yard medley relay of Jack Hensley, Max Hensley, Will McMasters and Cambden Morris finished fourth in 1:41.79. This same relay team finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:34.68. The 200-yard freestyle saw Colin Kelly swim to a 22nd-place finish in 2:01.01, and Brayden Dennison finished 29th in 2:16.13. In the 50-yard freestyle, Cambden Morris finished 17th in 24.46, Jimmy Geier was 21st in 25.05 seconds, and Sam Strigle was 13th in 26.68 seconds. Jimmy Geier finished 16th in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:07.42 and Noah Knuutila finished 22nd in 1:25.71.

John Pennington swam to a 27th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle in 58.34 seconds with Jack Borchers placed 33rd in 2:03.27. The 500-yard freestyle saw Colin Kelly finish 16th in 5:31.84 and Sam Strigle finish 20th in 6:40.08. Jack Borchers finished 23rd in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:16.38.

The Lady Gales had many impressive swims but did not see any swimmers advance to the district meet. The relay teams led the way with the highest place finishes for Lancaster. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Gracie Stuart, Kyra Walling, Kendal Cox, and Lauren Wilson finished 14th in 2:02.76. The 400-yard freestyle relay swam to a 14th-place finish in 4:47.46 with members Gracie Stuart, Drea Echard, Caroline Conklin, and Amelia Robertson.

In the 200-yard IM, Amelia Robertson finished 19th in 2:37.53 and Marlee Byers finished 13th in 2:57.81. Kendall Cox finished 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:14.71. The 100-yard breaststroke had Drea Echard finish twenty 28th in 1:14.76 and Caroline Conklin finish 42nd in 1:29.06. Marlee Byers finished 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:22.29 and Gracie Stuart finished thirty 33rd in 1:22.85. The 200-yard freestyle saw Kyra Walling finish 46th in 2:39.96 and Ciara Church finish 58th in 3:27.41.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Kendall Cox finished 38th in 29.32 seconds, Drea Echard finished 43rd in 30.30, Lauren Wilson finished 45th in 30.51 seconds, and Kara Weaver finished 57th in 34.95 seconds. The 100-yard freestyle saw Gracie Stuart finish 36th in 1:05.32, Lauren Wilson finishes 44th in 1:08.59, Kyra Walling finishes 47th in 1:09.85, and Ciara Church finishes 49th in 1:34.62. Caroline Conklin swam in the 500-yard freestyle for the Lady Gales finishing in 39th place in 7:31.61.