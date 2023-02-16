Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Denver police recruit has leg amputated after academy drill

By Rob Low,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqSsJ_0kp5xKGN00

DENVER (KDVR) — A city inquiry is underway after a Denver Police Department recruit had to have one of his legs amputated after a training drill at the police academy.

Sources told the Problem Solvers the recruit had a pre-existing medical condition that may have made him vulnerable to a terrible outcome.

The recruit, who FOX31 is not naming, had to be rushed to a hospital by ambulance on Jan. 6 from the Denver Police Academy on North Akron Way following a medical emergency.

Police train recruits on ‘Dynamic Action Drill’

Denver Police confirm the man was participating in what’s called a “Dynamic Action Drill,” where recruits have to role-play different scenarios, including where a suspect is resisting arrest and may be attacking an officer.

“That elevates not only the mental stress but the physical stress that a typical police officer would encounter on the street at any given day, at any given time,” said Natasha Powers, a former California police officer who now operates Powers Police Practices, Consulting and Investigations, based in Grand Junction.

Report: Death of handcuffed man ruled homicide

Powers told the Problem Solvers that police candidates typically undergo a medical exam and a physical abilities test before they enter the academy.

“No instructor wants a trainee or a person that they’re training to become either injured through some sort of broken bone or have some sort of other major medical event. And the scenarios are designed, like I said, to elevate physical and mental stress, but not to harm the crew,” Powers said.

Pre-existing condition may have played a role

Denver Police haven’t revealed the exact circumstances in this case, but multiple sources told the Problem Solvers the man had to have one leg partially amputated. FOX31 has confirmed he remains hospitalized.

Sources told the Problem Solvers the man had a genetic disease, likely sickle cell trait, that police trainers may have known nothing about, and it was his pre-existing medical condition that made him vulnerable to a physical injury.

Man accused of killing K-9 said he smoked, drank and was in a ‘food coma’

In an email, Denver Police told FOX31, “The Department remains concerned for him and is in contact with his family to provide support. For the sake of the recruit officer’s privacy, we are unable to provide his name, and due to HIPAA regulations, we do not have a condition to share at this time. DPD initiated a review of the circumstances, which is ongoing, and there is not an Internal Affairs investigation into this matter at this time.”

Case is remnant of Steelers’ Ryan Clark

More than one police officer told the Problem Solvers that this case reminded them of a 2007 football injury suffered by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark.

The Steelers were playing against the Denver Broncos in October 2007 when Clark was taken to a Denver hospital following the game after complaining of internal pain.

Clark had sickle cell trait, had to have his spleen and gallbladder removed and lost 40 pounds. He did resume his football career the following season, but he was never allowed by his coach to play at high altitudes again.

Denver-area housing prices dropping faster than other cities

A Denver Police spokesman said recruits undergo a medical evaluation, but it’s done by the city’s Civil Service Commission before candidates enter the academy.

The executive director for the Civil Service Commission told FOX31 that Denver follows national guidelines to conduct pre-employment medical examinations, and the process includes a physical agility test and medical exam that must be passed before any candidate can be admitted to the academy.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shooting in Aurora leaves man critically hurt, police say
Aurora, CO15 hours ago
Crash sends 4 people to the hospital, Denver PD says
Denver, CO1 day ago
Cold case: Who murdered this man while he slept 20 years ago?
Denver, CO2 days ago
Homicide victim’s son followed suspect after his son was kidnapped
Denver, CO1 day ago
Unfounded threat made to several Denver schools
Denver, CO2 days ago
Man safe after large police presence, evacuations in Fort Collins
Fort Collins, CO2 days ago
Aurora Police release officer use-of-force video
Aurora, CO3 days ago
1 killed in Montbello shooting, suspect arrested near Strasburg
Denver, CO2 days ago
Concerned parent seeks changes after shooting near East High School
Denver, CO9 hours ago
4 people taken to hospital after crash with serious injuries, DPD investigating
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado veteran celebrates 108th birthday
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Missing woman last seen at airport found safe
Denver, CO3 days ago
Single mother displaced by apartment fire needs help
Denver, CO2 days ago
911 dispatcher gives insight into stress of the job
Boulder, CO3 days ago
Up to $5,000 reward offered for stolen 31-year-old bird
Denver, CO3 days ago
Officer fires gun during school swatting investigation
Estes Park, CO4 days ago
Residents displaced after fire rages through Longmont apartment complex
Longmont, CO4 hours ago
Suspect allegedly steals car with older woman inside
Fort Collins, CO3 days ago
Suspects wanted for stealing Porsches from Centennial law firm
Centennial, CO3 days ago
Local law enforcement talks swatting call consequences
Denver, CO4 days ago
National nonprofit looking into East High School after shooting
Denver, CO2 days ago
The Sink, a Boulder staple, turns 100
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Medical students vaccinate 260 Afghan children
Thornton, CO1 day ago
Scammer purchases $5,500 vintage speakers with stolen credit card
Denver, CO1 day ago
Where is the best green chili in Denver metro area?
Denver, CO2 days ago
Women can train for free at this jiujitsu gym
Wheat Ridge, CO2 days ago
Denver mayor candidates on homeless issues
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Golden man on track to pick up 10K pieces of trash
Golden, CO9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy