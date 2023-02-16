Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
CBS New York

Man pushed onto subway tracks slams system for "no security"

By Ali Bauman,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOo6c_0kp5wBdj00

Brooklyn man pushed onto subway tracks slams system for "no security" 01:58

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man who was pushed onto subway tracks says he'll never step foot into the transit system again.

If it wasn't for two good Samaritans, that man says he may not be alive today.

Police arrested the alleged attacker, but the victim says they could have done more.

Pierre Augustin's broken glasses are now a constant reminder of his terrifying commute.

"I think, 'I'm going to die.' That's the only thing I remember," he said.

The 66-year-old father was heading to work Sunday afternoon. As he walked on the President Street station platform in Crown Heights, Augustin noticed a stranger following him.

"And the guy says, 'I'm going to kill you.' I told him, 'Why you going to kill me? I don't know you. You don't know me,'" he said. "And the guy is moving his hand inside of his pocket. I think he's going to, he said he's going to kill me."

Augustin tried moving away, but he says the stranger pushed him onto the tracks. Thankfully, two good Samaritans came to his rescue and pulled Augustin back on the platform before the next train came in.

"The problem, there is no security at all. There is no security at all. When the guy tried to reach me, I cried for help. No one," Augustin said.

Last year, Mayor Eric Adams flooded patrol officers into the subway system as part of his safety initiative.

The latest NYPD data shows crime in transit is down 21% compared to this time last year but up 34% compared to two years ago.

"There's no safety at all. There is no safety at all. You're on your own," Augustin said.

Tuesday, police made an arrest in Augustin's case.

"Arrested is Corey Walcott. He's a male, 44 years old. He's homeless. He has 19 prior arrests," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

"Do you think you're going to be going back and taking the subway?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked Augustin.

"No, no ... Never. That's my last time to take it," he said.

Augustin says he'd rather spend the money on taxis than go underground.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NYPD: Man shot, killed during dispute in Bronx lobby
Bronx, NY16 hours ago
NYPD: Suspect slashed workers at Midtown McDonald's
New York City, NY16 hours ago
NYPD on hunt for suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Bronx
Bronx, NY3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 women shot in East New York
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYPD honors rookie officer Edward Byrne, killed in the line 35 years ago
New York City, NY8 hours ago
NYPD searching for comedian Leo Confresi in subway shooting investigation
New York City, NY1 day ago
Suspects accused of stealing $20,000 in armed robbery spree
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
Caught on video: Driver hops out of SUV, gropes woman
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Police searching for moped riding suspects in AirPod robbery spree
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Uber, Lyft drivers hold 12-hour strike at LaGuardia Airport
New York City, NY9 hours ago
NYPD: People of color made up majority of traffic stops in 2022
New York City, NY3 days ago
Harlem community demands justice after deadly stabbing
New York City, NY3 days ago
11-year-old stabbed near Perth Amboy middle school out of ICU
Perth Amboy, NJ1 day ago
N.J. Rep. Gottheimer says congestion pricing would rob Port Authority
New York City, NY3 days ago
Officials urge vigilance as extremists call for "Day of Hate"
New York City, NY2 days ago
N.J. councilwoman's funeral to be held in Newark
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Juvenile faces new charge in bullying attack on N.J. student
Bayville, NY3 days ago
GWB, Holland Tunnel & Lincoln Tunnel affected by closures
New York City, NY2 days ago
Gator pulled from Prospect Park Lake swallowed a bathtub stopper, Bronx Zoo says
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Queens man charged with murder in mother's stabbing death
Queens, NY1 day ago
Powerful winds topple trees in New York, New Jersey
New York City, NY2 days ago
Mom & daughter find safety in NYC after fleeing Ukraine
New York City, NY2 days ago
Duck Island Bread Company: A former homicide prosecutor is now a baker in Huntington
Huntington, NY2 days ago
Demand, cost for dog walkers skyrocketing in New York City
New York City, NY2 days ago
Facial recognition at MSG scrutinized by NYC Council
New York City, NY2 days ago
Santos was questioned by U.S. Secret Service in 2017 credit card fraud probe
Seattle, WA1 day ago
NYC Council hearing on use of facial recognition technology
New York City, NY2 days ago
Ukrainian woman misses home after nearly 1 year in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Sayfullo Saipov's grandfather gives emotional testimony
New York City, NY2 days ago
Ceremony commemorates 30 years since 1993 World Trade Center bombing
New York City, NY14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy