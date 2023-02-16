Brooklyn man pushed onto subway tracks slams system for "no security" 01:58

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man who was pushed onto subway tracks says he'll never step foot into the transit system again.

If it wasn't for two good Samaritans, that man says he may not be alive today.

Police arrested the alleged attacker, but the victim says they could have done more.

Pierre Augustin's broken glasses are now a constant reminder of his terrifying commute.

"I think, 'I'm going to die.' That's the only thing I remember," he said.

The 66-year-old father was heading to work Sunday afternoon. As he walked on the President Street station platform in Crown Heights, Augustin noticed a stranger following him.

"And the guy says, 'I'm going to kill you.' I told him, 'Why you going to kill me? I don't know you. You don't know me,'" he said. "And the guy is moving his hand inside of his pocket. I think he's going to, he said he's going to kill me."

Augustin tried moving away, but he says the stranger pushed him onto the tracks. Thankfully, two good Samaritans came to his rescue and pulled Augustin back on the platform before the next train came in.

"The problem, there is no security at all. There is no security at all. When the guy tried to reach me, I cried for help. No one," Augustin said.

Last year, Mayor Eric Adams flooded patrol officers into the subway system as part of his safety initiative.

The latest NYPD data shows crime in transit is down 21% compared to this time last year but up 34% compared to two years ago.

"There's no safety at all. There is no safety at all. You're on your own," Augustin said.

Tuesday, police made an arrest in Augustin's case.

"Arrested is Corey Walcott. He's a male, 44 years old. He's homeless. He has 19 prior arrests," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

"Do you think you're going to be going back and taking the subway?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked Augustin.

"No, no ... Never. That's my last time to take it," he said.

Augustin says he'd rather spend the money on taxis than go underground.