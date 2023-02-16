Anderson's march to the playoffs has been frenetic, yet here the Trojans are: one win away

It’s been quite the turnaround for Anderson basketball over the past five weeks.

Following a 71-54 loss at Dripping Springs on Jan. 6, the Trojans sank to 1-5 in District 26-6A play, and any hopes of a playoff berth in the program’s return to Class 6A with mostly new varsity players seemed desperately faded.

But Anderson coach Daniel Pittsford never lost faith.

Pittsford, who has led Anderson to six playoff wins and two district titles over the last three years, thought his team was capable of a flourish to end the season.

“I knew if we could beat Austin High and Bowie in that second week of January, we had a chance,” Pittsford said.

The Trojans indeed pulled out narrow wins over both, then upset Lake Travis a couple of weeks later in a stretch where they won six of nine, and suddenly Tuesday night, Anderson found itself in the position of either being in the postseason or having a play-in game with a win over Bowie.

While it wasn’t pretty from either team at times, the Trojans overcame a rough start, kept the Bulldogs to just 12 points the final three quarters and pulled away down the stretch for a 37-27 road win at Bowie and will play Dripping Springs on Friday at Westlake for the district’s final playoff spot.

“This felt really good,” said junior post Campbell Duncan, who led all scorers with 14 points. “We came out slow, but the second half, shots started falling and it was really nice to close things out in what was a win-or-go-home game. The last month has been pretty fun. Once we started winning, the guys started to enjoy things a little more. Like tonight, we’ve done a better job of closing out games down the stretch and being better defensively.”

The Trojans (14-18, 8-8) quickly fell behind 10-3 thanks to ice-cold shooting, but they slowly improved on both ends of the floor, and a 7-2 run to end the first half keyed by Cooper Bayne’s 3-pointer brought them to within 20-16 at the break.

After Bowie scored right away to open the third quarter, Anderson’s defense took over, keeping the Bulldogs scoreless for more than eight minutes of game time, while seven points from Duncan and Fred Dale’s old-fashioned three-point play as part of a 12-0 run gave the Trojans a 28-22 lead early in the fourth.

“We scouted them a lot and they run a ton of sets, so it was just being engaged on defense and making sure we were being physical with the ball-handler so we could disrupt their flow,” Duncan said. “Once we did that, then we got stops.”

Bowie (17-13, 7-9) didn’t go away, cutting its deficit to 30-27 on Jondavid Blackwell’s trey and a basket from Julian Whitby, but Duncan scored after finding a hole in the Bulldogs’ 1-3-1 zone, then produced a steal on defense.

Bennett Blackerby drilled a 3-pointer seconds later to put the Trojans ahead by eight, and that, for all intents and purposes, sealed Anderson’s win.

“You have to give credit to our guys for making plays,” Pittsford said. “You can know what needs to be done all you want, but you have to execute, and our guys did. And they’ve really responded well over the last month or so. For us as coaches, we kept emphasizing the same things as we knew success would come. Getting a couple wins built their confidence, and we started practicing better, executing better and they started having more fun.”

Lucas Bole’s eight points paced Bowie, while both Blackerby and Bayne finished with six points for Anderson.

Though the Trojans aren’t officially in the playoffs, they’ve almost been playing postseason games for the last month, and Duncan noted it’s good to keep the season going for the seniors.

“I’m friends with all of them, and they deserve to keep on playing with all the work they’ve put in,” he said.