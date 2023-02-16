Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

Possible repercussions after Chris Beard case, domestic violence expert says

By Tahera Rahman,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i97Sh_0kp5qgji00

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center worries the outcome of former Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard’s high profile domestic violence case could discourage other survivors from reporting their own cases.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza dismissed the domestic violence case against Beard Wednesday, stating that, “after a careful and thorough review of the evidence, recent public statements, and considering Ms. [Randi] Trew’s wishes, our office has determined that the felony offense cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Assault case against former UT basketball coach Chris Beard dismissed by Travis County DA

“It’s not uncommon, unfortunately, when a survivor decides to recant the allegation, the prosecutors’ office are often faced with that dilemma of figuring out whether or not to proceed without their cooperation,” said HCWC CEO Melissa Rodriguez.

The SAFE Alliance in Austin said statistically only 2% of survivors make false allegations.

Rodriguez said it is possible the outcome could discourage people from coming forward in the future.

“We do domestic violence education classes for this very reason, because it’s not uncommon… for victims to not see themselves as a victim,” CEO Melissa Rodriguez said. “After the fact, they question that. They think, ‘You know, this couldn’t have happened.’ Or, ‘It’s not going to happen again, I’m going to be able to change these dynamics.'”

Rodriguez said she sees a lot of people recant their allegations, for a lot of reasons, including self-blame and guilt.

“There’s always that rewinding of, ‘If I had done XYZ differently, maybe this wouldn’t have happened.’ And they take a lot of responsibility for someone else’s actions when they escalate to violence,” she said.

She said sometimes it is a matter of survival.

“‘Will I lose this person? Will I not have a home?’ It’s not uncommon for survivors to be dependent on their partner,” Rodriguez explained.

Beard’s attorney said the DA’s decision vindicates his client.

“Everyone knows that Coach Beard has maintained his absolute innocence since the moment he was arrested. Today, the district attorney has filed a motion to dismiss the case in the Interest of Justice, which is not common.  Additionally, this district attorney has a well-earned reputation for being very tough regarding domestic violence cases.  The fact that Mr. Garza’s review resulted in this determination so quickly – says a lot.  We are very pleased,” said Perry Q. Minton.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Judge sentences man in 2021 shooting death of stepfather in southeast Austin
Austin, TX13 hours ago
‘We want and need you’: Dallas mayor recruits APD officers in tweet
Dallas, TX8 hours ago
Austin man sentenced in 2020 road-rage killing in Burnet County
Austin, TX11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
APD arrests suspect related to 2 Austin homicides
Austin, TX2 days ago
APD searching for teen mom, missing baby
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin civil rights director resigns amid city investigation
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin Council approves settlements with family of man killed by APD; 3 involved in 2020 protests
Austin, TX3 days ago
More than 9,000 children attend STEM Girl Day at UT Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
Abbott launches task force to combat street takeovers in Texas
Austin, TX3 days ago
‘Why should I keep passing by?’ — The story of the first 12 Black students to integrate Austin schools
Austin, TX1 day ago
One-on-one with Austin’s interim city manager, Jesús Garza
Austin, TX2 days ago
APD identifies victim in weekend downtown Austin homicide
Austin, TX3 days ago
APD searches for missing, endangered man last seen in southeast Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
Family of killed 81-year-old fears he was victim of hate crime
Austin, TX3 days ago
Austin police arrest 2 suspects linked to several bank robberies
Austin, TX3 days ago
APD: Man fires several shots in east Austin parking lot, robs woman, steals car
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin’s animal shelter took in thousands fewer pets last year, so why is intake restricted?
Austin, TX2 days ago
How Texas-founded zoo response network helps facilities, animals in disasters
Austin, TX10 hours ago
‘That’s not like her’: Friend of teen mom of missing infant hasn’t heard from her in days, says final call ended abruptly
Austin, TX1 day ago
Council votes to extend Austin police salaries even if contract ends
Austin, TX3 days ago
SH 130 Traffic Up 17%
Austin, TX2 days ago
Repeat racial slurs spark student protest at Southwestern University
Georgetown, TX3 days ago
Pilot program helps house man who became homeless after aging out of foster care
Austin, TX3 days ago
No. 13 Texas softball throttles Texas Southern to finish 3-1 at Lone Star Invitational
Austin, TX8 hours ago
Despite injury to star, No. 9 Baylor turns huge first-half run into win over No. 8 Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
APD searching for January hit-and-run suspect that left one person injured
Austin, TX3 days ago
Miscues cost Texas baseball chance to sweep Indiana at home
Austin, TX10 hours ago
Travis Co. commissioner believes emergency alert system not properly utilized during winter storm
Austin, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy