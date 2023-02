(Cedar Falls) Drake secured an 82-74 men’s basketball win at UNI on Wednesday.

Tucker DeVries contributed 19 points. Roman Penn had 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists. Conor Enright scored 14 and Garrett Sturtz added 13 points. Drake shot 55.6% from the field 47.8% beyond the arc, and 91.7% at the free-throw line.

UNI had 16 points from Bowen Born. Trey Campbell scored 15. Tytan Anderson submitted 10 points. Also in double figures were James Betz with 11 and Cole Henry with 10.