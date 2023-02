Nathan Downs was hired as the new USD 383 assistant superintendent Wednesday. Downs will start July 1, when current assistant super Eric Reid becomes district superintendent. Staff photo by AJ Dome

The Manhattan-Ogden school board hired a replacement for assistant superintendent Eric Reid when he becomes superintendent this summer.

The board approved hiring Nathan Downs as the next assistant superintendent during its meeting Wednesday. Downs attended the board meeting, and he told The Mercury he’s enjoyed living and working in the Flint Hills for the past 19 years.