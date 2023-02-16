HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Conference title games set

The North Pitt girls’ and Farmville Central and Greene Central boys’ basketball teams all punched their tickets to tonight’s respective Eastern Plains Conference championship games with semifinal victories on Wednesday night.

In the Big Carolina Conference tourneys, both South Central teams will vie for titles, and the girls will do so in another game against rival D.H. Conley.

GIRLSIn the girls’ bracket, North Pitt (22-2) rolled to a 67-34 rout of West Craven

NP got a game-high 20 points from Zykhela Staton, while Zamareya Jones turned in a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists to go along with five steals. Tanisia Jenkins rounded out the effort by falling just shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

In the other girls’ semi, Farmville Central could not get past SouthWest Edgecombe in a 61-47 setback. SWE will take on the Panthers at 6 p.m. at FC.

In Big Carolina Conference tournament action, top seed South Central (19-4) cruised into tonight’s championship game with a comfortable 60-46 victory over Jacksonville.

In the all-local showdown on the other side of the bracket, D.H. Conley roared into the championship against the Falcons via a 57-37 win over J.H. Rose.

BOYSThe Jaguar boys stayed on a roll by smashing North Pitt, 83-34, on Wednesday at home.

Farmville Central (22-1) will play host to familiar foe Greene Central, a 73-61 winner over Washington in Wednesday’s other semifinal, in tonight’s 7:30 p.m. title game.

In BCC boys’ action, South Central rocketed into tonight’s title tilt by blowing out New Bern in Wednesday’s semis, 73-52.

D.H. Conley suffered a 66-61 overtime loss to Jacksonville in the other semi on Wednesday despite a couple of big performances. That set up tonight’s finale between host Jacksonville and South Central at 7:30.

The Vikings got 18 points from Cooper Marcum, while Isaiah Crumpler added 17 and Bryce Weaver 14 in the setback.

The game was tied 55-55 at the end of regulation.