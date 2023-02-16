Joy Bishop positively left a legacy to Blount County community

Joy Mahana Bishop, a Texas native who spent three decades in service to her Blount County community, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 14 at Shannondale of Maryville. She was 89.

She enjoyed a 30-year career in the U.S. Air Force before retiring to Maryville in 1990. Her accomplishments include being the first woman to receive an appointment to the Senior Executive Service, which is the highest level of civil service. Bishop retired from the Pentagon as one of the highest ranking civilians in the Air Force.

It didn’t take long for members of this community to recognize her talents. Tom Taylor, former mayor of Maryville, was the chairman of the Blount County Public Library Board of Trustees when it was about to embark on a huge fundraising project to build a new library. He was told to ask Bishop to lead the campaign.

“At 9:30 one Sunday night, I called her and said ‘Joy, you don’t know me. I am Tom Taylor. I am getting ready to kick off a fundraising drive for the library, and I need your help. You have the credibility and the knowledge to pull this off in this town,’” he recalled. “She said, ‘Well that sounds like a good idea, Tom. I will.’”

With the help of others like Kathy Pagles, Marty Black and Carolyn Forster, Bishop was able to raise the $14 million needed for the project, and the new library opened in 2002 on Cusick Street in Maryville. It remains the largest and most heavily used non-metro library in the state of Tennessee, said Taylor, who served Maryville as mayor from 2008-2020 and was vice mayor before that.

Bishop’s accolades include receiving the 2007 Community Leadership Award and being the first Athena Leadership Award winner, in 2013. When she was inducted into the Tennessee Women’s Hall of Fame in 2015 about 40 people traveled from Blount County to Nashville for the celebration.

Doug Overbey, who served in the Tennessee House and Senate and was U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said he sought Bishop’s advice during his political career.

“I feel like I have known Joy my entire life,” he said, unsure whether they first may have crossed paths through Maryville Kiwanis or when she was raising money for the construction of the library.

“Kay and I were happy to be engaged and support any project Joy was working on because it would be a success and benefit the community,” Overbey said, referring to his wife.

It was impossible to tell Bishop no, Overbey explained. He said she was one of those people who always is positive and believed everyone has something to offer. When he visited her last week at Shannondale, Bishop still had her engaging smile.

Sharon Hannum, a close friend, is a member of the Leadership Blount Class of 1998, the same as Bishop. These two served on several committees, including fundraising for the new workforce development center at Pellissippi State Community College’s campus in Friendsville. Many years ago they served the YWCA.

Hannum has had the honor of introducing Bishop at many local events. She has told crowds of people, “I really give thanks to her mom for naming her Joy. She lived up to that. She carried joy.”

It was that LB Class of 1998 that chose to look into the building of a convention center here. Hannum said it was Bishop and Forster, who at the time was director of Leadership Blount, who set the wheels in motion for what became the Clayton Center for the Arts on the campus of Maryville College.

“She has been very instrumental in lots of initiatives here,” Hannum said.

But Bishop didn’t talk about herself and her accomplishments; she was always on to the next project, Hannum said. “She looked at her service as something she owed to God,” Hannum explained. “She knew exactly her purpose on earth, and she knew her priorities and kept them straight.”

Maryville Kiwanis is one of the civic organizations that Bishop joined after arriving in Blount County. President Tom Coulter said she was a member from July 1994 through November 2019. She served as president of Maryville Kiwanis in 2002.

When Coulter came to Maryville about 20 years ago, Bishop was one of the first people he met who was deeply involved in the community.

“You couldn’t help but like her,” he said. “She would easily get people involved in things that would help the community.”

Bishop was a member of Chilhowee Club, Blount County Chamber of Commerce, United Way and Pellissippi State Foundation. In addition, she served as the honorary co-chair of the first Tennessee Economic Summit for Women.

Forster said there was a huge outpouring of care and concern in the past few weeks as Bishop’s health declined. Seeing people come to her bedside then and later reading texts from those just hearing about Bishop’s death prove what this leader meant to Blount County, Forster said.

“Just three decades. She has been here just three decades,” Forster said. “I don’t know anyone who as impacted this community as much as Joy has.”

It was back in 1994 that Forster and her husband, the late Maj. Gen. Fred Forster, met Bishop for the first time, and she already was involved in many things.

Carolyn Forster said her husband and Bishop connected over their Air Force backgrounds and “became the fastest friends.” When Fred was battling cancer, Bishop would pick him up and the two would visit restaurants in search of their favorite ice cream, Carolyn said.

But Carolyn also got to know Bishop as they traveled together. Bishop invited her on a trip to Mexico after Carolyn’s mother passed away and she felt drained. They also went to Hong Kong, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Carolyn was on the committee that chose Bishop as the first Athena Leadership Award recipient. “It was a no-brainer,” she said.

Continuing education was a cause that Bishop gravitated toward. She was a member of the Pellissippi State Foundation Board of Trustees from 2008-2020 and provided leadership on two major gift campaigns, said Aneisa Rolen, the foundation’s executive director. Those campaigns resulted in the establishment of the Blount County campus of Pellissippi State and the Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center. That wasn’t all.

“Joy rallied support for the Leg-Up Child Care Assistance program, a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Human Services, Pellissippi State and state-licensed child care centers in East Tennessee,” Rolen said. “In 2018, Joy received the Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. Joy was a light in this world. She was a role model, friend and confident to many of us. I will strive each day to be the leader, advocate and change agent she was.”

Brenda Sellers has known Bishop for 30 years, meeting at Maryville Kiwanis. When Sellers had a recent book signing, Bishop worked on the event details although she was unable to attend. Sellers said Bishop had so many friends because she treated each one like they were special.

“She treated everybody with respect too,” Sellers said.

A birthday party was held for Bishop in January, and Sellers attended with other friends and family. Bishop’s two sons, Greg and Glenn, preceded her in death. She is survived by her four grandchildren and two nieces.

Sellers presented Bishop with yellow roses as a tribute to her Texas roots. “She is Blount County’s yellow rose,” Sellers said.

As the end came, Bishop worked on writing her own obituary. She was at peace, Taylor said.

He drove her to her chemotherapy appointments for two years. She always paid attention to how she dressed, he said. She told him people will respect how you dress and how you treat them.

“She has done more in the military and in this community to advance the status of women in leadership positions that any other person I know, and we have had some good women leaders,” Taylor said.

Each of these friends and fellow community leaders said Bishop was an encourager of others and a mentor to many women. One of her missions was to help women reach their potential using their own strengths, Forster said. Her positive spirit will be missed by many, they said.

“She always led with love and joy, kindness, compassion and grace,” Hannum described.

“Joy was a truly good soul who loved our community with all her heart,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said. “She had a kindness that showed in how she treated people every day. She had excelled at every aspect of her life — her career, as a parent, as a friend and as a community leader. Her smile and attitude were to be admired by everyone who ever met her. Our community and each of us that know her personally have lost with her a valuable part of what is good.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.