County mayor to recommend UTMC replace BMH Inc. as hospital managers

Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell is proposing that the University of Tennessee Medical Center could take over management of Blount Memorial Hospital.

Mitchell will recommend that the Blount County Board of Commissioners consider approving the transfer of the operation of Blount Memorial Hospital from Blount Memorial Hospital Inc., the nonprofit that has operated the hospital since the 1940s, to UTMC. He is also seeking permission from commissioners to “explore this avenue” further.

The county commission will meet Thursday, Feb. 16.

A Wednesday afternoon press release from the mayor’s office states that the move from BMH Inc. to UTMC would preserve local board control of the hospital as well as county ownership. The transfer terms, if approved by commissioners, would be detailed in the form of a written management agreement between UTMC and the county.

In the release, Mitchell cites the financial stability of the hospital, access to healthcare, citizen confidence, “mak(ing) use of the unutilized services and patient spaces in the hospital” and “restor(ing a workplace where medical staff and employees are proud to work” as among his goals.

“In recent weeks, I have worked with and made recommendations to the Blount County Board of Commissioners to improve and/or replace Blount Memorial Hospital’s Board of Directors to gain fresh perspectives. Those efforts have been thwarted by the Board and Hospital management,” the statement from the mayor’s office quotes Mitchell as saying.

“UTMC brings experience and expertise which I am confident can help with the current situation at Blount Memorial Hospital,” Mitchell said in the release.

Votes, nominations and lawsuits

Deteriorating ties between the county government and the hospital were clear for much of 2022. Mitchell, together with the mayors of Alcoa and Maryville, wrote a letter to the BMH board in June asking for clarification about the selection of Harold Naramore as hospital CEO.

The board meeting during which Naramore was appointed violated Tennessee law regarding open meetings, Mitchell said, as no advance notice of it was published.

The hospital said at the time that it was “confident” of the validity and appropriateness of its decision. It voted to reaffirm Naramore later in June.

The county government officially raised discussion of the prospect of removing BMH Inc. from its position as hospital operator in November 2022.

During a lengthy Nov. 29 meeting to address the hospital-county relationship, commissioners approved a resolution reading in part that the county may “terminate Blount County’s relationship with Blount Memorial Hospital, Incorporated and create a new non-profit corporation to assume and take over the management, operation and maintenance of Blount County’s hospital.”

The commission voted to remove the appointees representing the county on BMH’s board Nov. 29. Two of those appointees — the then-board president, Robert Redwine, and the current board president, Denny Mayes —remain on the board. Scott Powell, also a Blount County appointee, resigned in December. A fourth seat open to county appointment is currently vacant.

Two weeks later, in mid-December, commissioners adopted a motion to allow direct nominations to the hospital board by the governments — Alcoa, Maryville and the county — that appoint board members. Currently, a separate nominating committee selects board nominees who can then be approved or rejected by the governments and Maryville College, which appoints one director to the hospital board.

County officials say that their concerns have been building for much longer than a year, however. They encompass the hospital’s operating profit margin loss of about $55 million in recent years, the embezzlement of over $186,000 from the hospital’s charitable arm from 2001 to 2016, and what county officials say is a lack of basic transparency from the Blount Memorial board.

BMH, for its part, has responded that the county’s understanding of its relationship with BMH is fundamentally flawed, that it has been open about the fact that COVID-19 badly damaged hospital finances and that the board has provided solid leadership throughout an extremely challenging time for healthcare providers.

“It’s no secret that our finances have been strained, and I’ve been open and honest about that, making reference to the challenges we’re facing and the changes we’re implementing, just about every week since I’ve been CEO (...) Many of you have been a part of changing processes and cost-savings opportunities along the way, and the impact of your work is showing. Health care finances across the country are strained with post-COVID care delivery, inflated supply costs, a strained labor market and a diminished volume of inpatient care, among many things,” Naramore wrote in a letter sent to the BMH organization Nov. 22.

Acrimony between the hospital and the county culminated last year in litigation. BMH sued the county, asking a court for a restraining order to stop county commission decisions — including removal of hospital board members — from taking effect and to be able to complete a $22.2 million sale of most of a healthcare facility in Alcoa. The county responded with a countersuit Feb. 7.

‘Nothing to Mayor Mitchell’

The news regarding UTMC came as a surprise to BMH leadership. Executive Directive of Marketing at BMH Jennie Bounds noted that hospital officials were “completely unaware of Mayor Mitchell’s discussions with the University of Tennessee Medical Center until early this (Wednesday) afternoon.”

“To this point, all we are aware of is that Mayor Mitchell has engaged in conversation with the University of Tennessee Medical Center. We were not informed prior, we have no knowledge on what the discussion may have entailed and we can’t comment further as no information has been shared with us,” Bounds wrote.

In response to the UTMC news, Naramore sent an email to the BMH organization Wednesday expressing his frustration and dismay at the talks. He wrote, “I was more disappointed to read Mayor Mitchell’s full press release and his characterization of OUR Hospital system. Frankly, all of you deserve to be treated with a great deal of respect for your integrity and the work you do. It appears that 75 years of honorable service to this community, including three years of leading our community through a global pandemic, means nothing to Mayor Mitchell.”

A related press statement from UTMC reads in part, “(UTMC) has engaged in a discussion with Mayor Ed Mitchell on potential opportunities to assist Blount Memorial Hospital with its challenges while continuing to provide health care services to benefit the patients and communities the organization serves. Consistent with UTMC’s culture of transparency and collaboration, if given the opportunity, UTMC will work with the medical staff, team members, the community, and its leaders to help ensure Blount Memorial Hospital will continue to meet Blount County’s health care needs.”

The Daily Times reached out to the county mayor’s office with a list of questions, but did not receive a response by press time Wednesday.