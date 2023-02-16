Alcoa commission votes against reappointing Gross to BMH board

In a meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 14, the Alcoa Board of Commissioners voted unanimously against reappointing Francis Gross to the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors. The move is the latest in a long string of changes to affect the hospital.

The vote occurred during the Alcoa commission’s regular meeting. Gross, who has served on the BMH board since 2000, was nominated by a committee of figures from around Blount County to fill one of the City of Alcoa’s two positions on the board. The Alcoa commission was originally set to vote on his reappointment Jan. 6, but pushed the vote to Tuesday, citing a request from Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and the need to bring new commissioners up to speed.

In a discussion period before the vote, Alcoa Vice-Mayor Tracey Cooper said she thinks change is needed to remedy the hospital’s financial woes. In November, Blount County Finance Director Brian Baldwin said BMH’s operating profit margin loss for the last seven years was $55 million.

“I had to pray a lot about it,” Cooper said. “I cannot support Dr. Gross because this seems to be an ongoing problem with financial security at Blount Memorial. It happened way before COVID. In order to make things better, I think we need change, so I cannot support this.”

Cooper, who was the only member of the Alcoa commission to voice discussion on the matter, then moved to vote on Gross’ reappointment. There was no public comment during the entire meeting.

Gross will remain on the Board of Directors until the Alcoa commission approves a nominee to fill his position. Nominations are put forward by a hospital board nominating committee made up of figures from around the county. Members represent banks, large employers and unions — among others — and meet to create a list of potential nominees. When the committee agrees on a nominee, they recommend it to the appropriate governing body.

Blount County and Maryville College as well as the Cities of Maryville and Alcoa are responsible for deciding whether the nominated individuals will serve on the BMH board.

Tommy Hunt is a member of the nominating committee. He said the turnaround to get a new nominee before the Alcoa commission depends on when the committee next meets. That meeting, he said, will have to be called by Denny Mayes — the president of the BMH board of directors.

“We could meet next week and select a name,” he said. “We had a pretty good list of candidates for the Alcoa position. It would just mean finding a suitable name from that list.”

He does not anticipate the process of selection will take long.

Media representatives of Blount Memorial Hospital did not respond to a request for comment by press time.