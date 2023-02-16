PREP HOOPS: Brodhead boys knock off visiting Clinton

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Jaxon Dooley scored 22 points and Cullen Walker added 21 as the Brodhead Cardinals flattened visiting Clinton 83-63 in Rock Valley Conference boys basketball Wednesday night.

Sam Searls and Brody Riese both dropped in three 3-pointers for the Cardinals in the first half as they took a 46-38 lead. Walker also was 6-for-7 at the free-throw line in the first half on his way to 13 points.

Dooley took over in the second half, scoring 15 points.

Riese finished with 12 points for the Cardinals, who were 10-of-14 at the free-throw line and converted nine treys.

The Cougars got another productive night from Regan Flickinger with 21 points as well as 14 points from Peyton Bingham and 12 from Peircen Bingham.

• GIRLS: BELOIT TURNER 42, BIG FOOT 39: The visiting Trojans outscored the Chiefs 30-23 in the second half to pull out the RVC victory.

Turner wasn’t terrific at the free-throw line, but converted 18-of-31 and that was a key to winning the contest.

Jayla Hodgers scored eight of her team-high nine points in the second half. Nadilee Fernandez was next with eight points.

Big Foot’s Adeline Larson was the game’s only double-figure scorer with 15 points.

• POSTPONEMENTS: The snowmageddon feared for the Stateline on Thursday has area prep athletic directors juggling their schedules.

The WIAA regional girls hockey game between Stoughton and the Rock County Fury scheduled for Thursday will now be played Friday at 7 p.m. at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit.

Beloit Memorial’s girls basketball team at Madison West will now be played on Friday night.

Brodhead and Edgerton have also postponed their girls basketball game. That had not yet been rescheduled by press time.

• BOXSCORE:

BRODHEAD 83, CLINTON 63Clinton…..38 25 — 63

Brodhead.46 37 — 83

CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Williams 1 0-0 2, Pey. Bingham 5 4-7 14, Schoonover 1 0-0 2, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Flickinger 7 5-6 21, Krummel 1 0-0 2, Acevus 3 0-0 7, Pei. Bingham 5 1-2 12. Totals: 24 10-16 63.

BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 6 8-9 21, Bockhop 4 0-1 9, Pinnow 1 0-1 2, Vondra 2 0-0 4, Dooley 10 1-1 22, S. Searles 3 0-0 9, Riese 4 1-2 12, Blums 1 0-0 2, Engen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 10-14 83.

3-pointers: Clint 5 (Flickinger 2, Acevus, Pei. Bingham, Weisensel), Brod 9 (Riese 3, S. Searls 3, Dooley, Walker, Bockhop). Fouled out: Flickinger. Total fouls: Clinton 16, Brodhead 17.

B. TURNER 42, BIG FOOT 39B. Turner….12 30 — 42

Big Foot...…16 23 — 39

BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Coombs 0 4-8 4, House 3 0-1 7, Fernandez 1 6-7 8, Kramer 1 3-6 5, Pozzani 2 0-0 6, Babilius 1 0-0 3, Hodges 2 5-9 9. Totals: 10 18-31 42.

BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts) — Patek 2 0-1 4, Gonzalez 1 1-2 3, Harvey 2 2-3 7, Lueck 1 0-0 3, Larson 4 7-12 15, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wilson 2 1-3 5. Totals: 13 11-21 39.

3-pointers: BT 4 (Pozzani 2, House, Babilius), BF 2 (Lueck, Harvey) . Fouled out: Hodges, Pozzani, Wilson. Total fouls: BT 22, BF 22.