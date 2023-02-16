Arkansas basketball falls short at Texas A&M, suffers second straight loss

Arkansas basketball collapsed in the final minutes of its road test at Texas A&M on Wednesday. The Razorbacks led by as many as 12 late in the first half, but the Aggies stormed back.

Arkansas went cold down the stretch, making one field goal in the last six minutes of the game. No. 25 Texas A&M secured the 62-56 win.

"We haven’t been very good closing on the road at all," coach Eric Musselman said. "We’ve lost a tremendous amount of close games, so closing has been an issue for this group."

Slow start on both sides

The early part of the first half was sluggish for both teams. Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2 SEC) missed 10 straight field goals in 5:30. Arkansas (17-9, 6-7) failed to create separation in the latter Aggie dry spell, making 1-of-6 in that span.

After the under-8 media timeout, both teams found their offense. Arkansas made nine straight field goals and Texas A&M made its next four in a row.

Arkansas ended the first half shooting 52% from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. The Aggies, on the other hand, shot 29% from the field and were 2-for-7 from 3.

Texas A&M's second-half burst

Arkansas was up by 12 with a few seconds left in the first half. Then, Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner hit a deep 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to cut it to nine. That began an Aggie onslaught that would stretch well into the second half.

Texas A&M came out of the break and made their first five field goals, including going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc to take a 1-point lead. Arkansas never led by more than 5 after that.

"They shot 40% (in the second half); not great, not bad," Musselman said. "But they went 4-of-5 from three and we shot 36% in the second half. So, therein lies the outcome."

Forwards in foul trouble

Texas A&M gets to the free-throw line the second most of any team in the country, averaging 26.3 free throw attempts per game. About 25% of Texas A&M's points this season have come on free throws.

Wednesday's game was full of whistles, and the Aggies went 18-for-22 from the line. Arkansas, on the other hand, went 7-for-14.

Arkansas ran into lots of early foul trouble. Makhi and Makhel Mitchell each had two fouls by the 8:26 mark in the first half. Kamani Johnson, who replaced Makhi when he picked up his second, was whistled for a foul within 30 seconds of checking in. Jordan Walsh picked up his third foul in the final minute of the first half.

Both Walsh and Makhel Mitchell fouled out in the final minutes of the game.

