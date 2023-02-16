UW-Stout women clinch WIAC co-championship with win over UW-EC

For the first time since 2007, the UW-Stout women’s basketball team has clinched a regular season WIAC title.

The Blue Devils are co-champions with UW-Whitewater, with each team finishing with a 10-4 record.

The Blue Devils beat UW-Eau Claire 63-45 at home in Menomonie on Wednesday night in the final regular season game of the season.

After UW-Whitewater lost to UW-Platteville 61-52 earlier Wednesday evening, the two sides were playing with a co-conference championship on the line, as the Blugolds and Blue Devils each entered at 9-4.

The Blugolds turned in their lowest scoring performance of the season in the game, managing just 45 points while shooting 25.7% from the floor.

UW-Stout played sound, consistent basketball on both sides of the floor all game and ultimately cruised to victory after building a 25-point lead in the third quarter.

In the first quarter the two teams were neck and neck, with neither side leading by more than a basket.

Both sides shot 35% from the floor, and UW-Stout led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Blugolds struggled mightily shooting the ball, which allowed the Blue Devils to start building a lead.

After the Blue Devils were up 24-21 midway through the second quarter, the Blugolds didn’t score in the last five minutes of the quarter, which ended in an 8-0 run for the Blue Devils. UW-Stout led 32-21 at halftime.

The Blugolds went 3-17 shooting in the quarter, including 1-7 on three-pointers. UW-Stout only went 6-18 for 33.3% shooting in the quarter, but it was enough to get a 32-21 halftime lead.

Sophomore guard Raegan Sorensen led the Blue Devils with 12 points in the first half, while Tyra Boettcher led the Blugolds with nine points. UW-EC’s Jessie Ruden, the leading scorer in the WIAC, was 0-8 shooting with zero points in the first half.

In the third quarter, the Blue Devils played efficient offense and continued to dominate UW-EC on both sides of the floor.

The Blue Devils shot 46.2% from the floor in the quarter and went 10-10 from the free throw line.

The Blugolds struggled further on offense, managing just nine points in the third quarter on 4-17 shooting. For a team that normally relies on outside shooting, they couldn’t get any shots to fall as they tried to mount a rally and get back in the game.

After out-scoring UW-EC 23-9 in the third quarter, the Blue Devils entered the fourth quarter with a commanding 55-30 lead.

Both teams struggled with shooting in the fourth quarter, but UW-Stout knew they didn’t have to do much to hold onto their lead. The Blugolds managed to out-score the Blue Devils 15-8 in the final quarter, but it was too little too late, as the game ended as a 63-45 win for the Blue Devils.

Sorensen led the Blue Devils with 20 points in the game. Anna Mutch had 11 points, Haylee Yaeger had 10 points and Lauren Arenz had eight points.

For the Blugolds, Boettcher had 14 points and Kylie Mogen had ten points. Ruden finished the game 2-16 from the floor with four points.

The Blugolds ended the game shooting 25.7% from the field, including 3-24 on three-pointers. UW-Stout only shot 34.4% in the game, but it was enough to beat the Blugolds handily, as they played more efficiently on offense throughout the whole game.

The Blue Devils also went 17-20 from the free throw line, and UW-EC went just 4-9.

With the win, UW-Stout clinches a first round bye in the WIAC tournament. Their first game will be in the second round next Thursday.

As for the Blugolds, they will host UW-Platteville in the first round on Tuesday, February 21 at 7 p.m. at Zorn Arena in Eau Claire.