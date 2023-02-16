‘Perfect Match’: Here’s Where to Find the Cast on Instagram

The new reality TV dating show Perfect Match invites memorable contestants from the original Netflix series to compete in hopes of finding love. Here’s where to find the cast on Instagram.

Francesca Farago – ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 1

The notorious reality TV star rose to fame in Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, where her frequent hookups with Harry Jowsey threatened the group’s prize fund. You can find her on Instagram here.

Dom Gabriel – ‘The Mole’

Even though he wasn’t a contestant on the reality competition show for a long, Dom is remembered for his rivalry with the eventual winner, Will Richardson. You can find him on Instagram here.

Joey Sasso – ‘The Circle’ Season 1

The New York native won the first season of Netflix’s The Circle and has since returned to reality TV looking for love. You can find him on Instagram here.

Kariselle Snow – ‘Sexy Beasts’

In 2021, Kariselle dressed as a panda on Sexy Beasts, hoping to find love. However, it didn’t work, as she ended up looking for her person on Perfect Match. You can find her on Instagram here.

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere – ‘Selling Tampa’

The real estate titan was featured in Selling Sunset spinoff, Selling Tampa. Already armed with a successful career, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere has joined the cast of Perfect Match, searching for love. You can find her on Instagram here.

Zay Wilson – ‘The Ultimatum’

The last time Zay Wilson went on reality TV, he got dumped when his girlfriend. However, he’s hoping to have a different outcome after Perfect Match. You can find him on Instagram here.

Ines Tazi – ‘The Circle: France’

In 2020, the London native competed on The Circle: France, where she got blocked relatively early into the competition. You can find her on Instagram here.

Shayne Jansen – ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

Known as one of the villains from Love Is Blind Season 2, Shayne Jansen attempts to find love on Perfect Match after getting dumped at the altar. You can find him on Instagram here.

Savannah Palacio – ‘The Circle’ Season 2

Savannah Palacio found herself quickly blocked in The Circle Season 2 but hoped to last longer in Perfect Match. You can find her on Instagram here.

Nick Uhlenhuth – ‘The Circle’ Season 3

After pretending to be a drummer and ghost hunter Vince in The Circle, Nick Uhlenhuth made it to the finals but placed fifth. You can find him on Instagram here.

Chase DeMoor – ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 2

Even though it appeared Chase DeMoor wasn’t looking for love during Too Hot to Handle, he will join the cast of Perfect Match. You can find him on Instagram here.

Georgia Hassarati – ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 3

Australian native Georgia Hassarati broke multiple hearts during Too Hot to Handle Season 3 but wants to find love on Perfect Match. You can find her on Instagram here.

Izzy Fairthorne – ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 3

The England single appeared on Too Hot to Handle Season 3, where she hit it off with Jackson Mawhinney and finished as a finalist. However, the two have since parted ways, and she’s joined Perfect Match looking for love. You can find her on Instagram here.

Damian Powers – ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1

In 2018, Damian Powers accepted Giannina Gibelli’s proposal during Love Is Blind’s Season 1 but rejected her at the altar. After attempting a relationship following their wedding day, they have permanently called it quits. You can find him on Instagram here.

Will Richardson – ‘The Mole’ Season 1

After winning The Mole, Will Richardson has joined Perfect Match looking for love. You can find him on Instagram here.

Chloe Veitch – ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 1 and ‘The Circle’ Season 2

Following a memorable appearance on the first season of Too Hot to Handle, British native Chloe Veitch competed on The Circle Season 2, where she finished runner-up. Even though she hit it off with Mitchell Eason during the season, things didn’t work out, and she is appearing on another reality TV dating show to find love. You can find her on Instagram here.

Mitchell Eason – ‘The Circle’

Self-proclaimed virgin Mitchell Eason first appeared on The Circle Season 2, following his mom and brother, where he got blocked just before the finals. You can find him on Instagram here.

Bartise Bowden – ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Remembered for splitting from Nancy Rodriguez at the wedding, Bartise Bowden joined the cast of Perfect Match still looking for love. You can find him on Instagram here.

Diamond Jack – ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1

In 2018, Diamond Jack got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 1 to Carlton Morton, but the two had a memorable argument shortly after their proposal, resulting in a permanent breakup. You can find her on Instagram here.

Calvin Crooks – ‘The Circle’ Season 3

Calvin Crooks didn’t make it far in The Circle Season 3 but hopes to find love in Perfect Match. You can find him on Instagram here.

Perfect Matches is available to stream on Netflix.